Vernon bylaw services on the move

The City of Vernon’s Bylaw Services department has moved to a new, more visible location in downtown Vernon.

The new Bylaw offices are located on the ground floor of the public parkade at 3005-33rd Street.

“Our new location will make it easier for people to come in to pay their parking tickets and other invoices payable to the City,” said Geoff Gaucher, manager of bylaw services. “Ultimately, we want people to feel welcome to stop by and chat with staff about any concerns they may have.”

The front counter will be open to the public Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, and Bylaw officers will continue patrolling the streets from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (7 a.m. to midnight in summer months, and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. in winter months).

“I am pleased to see that our Bylaw officers, who work very hard to help keep our streets safe, will be even more accessible to the public,” said Mayor Akbal Mund. “The parkade is centrally located, which will be very convenient for residents. And the presence of Bylaw officers downtown will provide additional peace of mind for many people.”

