Vernon cadets training with blanks

Don’t be alarmed if you hear gunfire coming from the Vernon Army Camp over the next month.

Members of the public are advised that from now through to Aug. 16, the Vernon Cadet Training Centre will be conducting blank ammunition firing at the parade square located adjacent to the DND sports fields off of Highway 97.

“The ammunition that will be used are blank rounds which is a firearm cartridge that contains gun powder but no projectile (bullet or shot),” said Officer Cadet Natasha Tersigni, Vernon Cadet Training Centre unit public affairs representative.

Intermittent rifle fire may be heard in the mornings from 9 to 11 a.m., and in the evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The firing is taking place as part of cadet drill and ceremonial summer training in preparation for their final Sunset Parade to be held on Aug. 16, starting at 6 p.m.



