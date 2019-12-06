Vernon cafés compete to pour perfect cup of hot cocoa

Downtown Vernon Association to host annual Hot Chocolate Challenge Saturday

There’s nothing better than a warm mug of hot chocolate on a chilly Saturday, and the Downtown Vernon Association (DVA) understands that.

On Dec. 7, the DVA is hosting the Hot Chocolate Challenge which will see five cafés and restaurants going head to head to pour the perfect cup.

Bean Scene Coffee House, Blenz Vernon, Mex-Can, Teassential and the Fig will all be serving up their best hot chocolate in style.

The DVA said 150 attendees will sample different recipes from competitiors and vote on their favourite. The winning business will be announced Saturday afternoon.

Those interested in joining the taste test can pick up a free hot chocolate passport at the Downtown Vernon Tent outside 3334 30th Avenue between 11-1 p.m. But there are limited quantities available.

As a nice perk, this event aligns with Downtown-wide Customer Appreciation Day this Saturday, which offers free parking for all visitors.

