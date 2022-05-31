Vernon Canada Day fireworks show fizzles out

Society focusing on family events during the day; no fireworks show at night

There will be no fireworks show in 2022 to end Vernon Canada Day festivities. (Morning Star - file photo)

Canada Day in Vernon will feature daytime activities, but no fireworks show at night.

City council heard at its regular meeting Monday, May 30, that the local Canada Day Society has been working on a program of July 1 family events, and wishes to focus on that and not fireworks.

Council unanimously approved transferring $10,000 earmarked for a fireworks show Canada Day in 2022 to a fund that already contains $2,000 for planned events.

“We are simply transferring the funds into the daytime events,” said Coun. Scott Anderson, city liaison with the Canada Day Society.

A schedule of Canada Day events will be presented to council in June.

READ MORE: Vernon main street pedestrian plaza approved

READ MORE: Detour for some Vernon motorists



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada DayCity CouncilFireworksVernon