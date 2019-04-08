Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter members Myron Feniuk (top left, left) and Trevor Gill (top left, at right) present $3,500 in wish list items to Vernon School District auto shop classes, the result of fundraising from the club’s annual Father’s Day Car Show. Receiving the items are (clockwise, from top left) Rex Rainsforth, Charles Bloom Secondary Lumby; Travis Deschamps, Fulton Secondary; Wayne Knopf, Seaton Secondary and Jason Boden, Vernon Secondary. (Vintage Car Club - photos)

Vernon car club gives back to local high schools

Vintage Car Club donates $3,500 in wish list items for area auto shop classes

It’s a show that draws hundreds of spectators, usually on a bright, sunny Father’s Day Sunday in Vernon.

And the benefactors of the show are kids and, in some cases, teachers, who weren’t even around when the show’s stars were Kings and Queens of the road.

The North Okanagan chapter of the Vintage Car Club of Canada donated items to auto shop classes at four Vernon School District high schools, the results of the proceeds from the club’s annual car show on Father’s Day in Vernon.

READ ALSO: Vintage Stingray set for North Okanagan show

Money is raised through food sales, raffles, 50/50 and donations.

“This is our club’s way of supporting and encouraging young car buffs/enthusiasts, as they are our future,” said Trevor Gill with the car club who,along with fellow member Myron Feniuk, presented the items to the shop teacher.

RELATED: Car show funds help local students

“Each teacher was asked ahead of time for a list of items they need or could use in their class,” said Gill. “Our committee purchased these items for them, and presented them to each teacher.”

The total amount of the donations was $3,500, presented to shops at Fulton, Seaton and Vernon Secondary Schools in Vernon, and Charles Bloom Secondary in Lumby.

The club’s annual car show is again slated for Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Native mussel species crimping Okanagan milfoil control plans
Next story
One believed dead after Greater Victoria house fire traps occupants

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Hope you enjoyed the sunny weekend, grey is about to set back in

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Native mussel species crimping Okanagan milfoil control plans

Rocky Mountain ridged mussel has Victoria reluctant to allow rototilling to control weeds

Vernon paddleboarder cleaning up Kalamalka Lake

Aaron Nasipayko, so far, has removed a pallet and two crates worth of debris while out on the lake

UPDATED: Vernon curlers fall in gold-medal Canadian final

Erik Colwell, Ben Morin, and teammates Tyler Powell and Mitchell Kopytko reach U18 national final

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Cloud cover creates grey Sunday morning

A chance of rain is in the forecast region-wide

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Iconic sign put this South Okanagan city on the map

Boasting some of the best views of Penticton, the iconic landmark has an interesting history

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk

Saint-Jacques’ and NASA astronaut Anne McClain officially began their spacewalk just after 7:30 a.m. EDT

Kelowna author releases first book

Krystyna Bellamy shares her story of defining her own life

Kelowna Theatre Society brings play full of mystery and murder

Black Coffee by Agatha Christie will show from April 17 to 18

One believed dead after Greater Victoria house fire traps occupants

Crews perform multiple ladder rescues to save occupants

The Grateful Fed Pub is back from the dead

The popular music venue and eatery reanimates under new management

Wild Goose Winery brings the blues to the Okanagan

Vineyard Stage concert series returns with a lineup full of talent

Most Read