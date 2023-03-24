Vernon chamber calls for changes to paid sick leave, citing abuse of system

A recent survey of chamber members found many are concerned that employees are treating sick days as extra days off

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is calling on the provincial government to make changes to employer-paid sick leave amid concerns among members that employees are abusing the system. (Chamber image)

After surveying its members, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is calling on the province to make sick leave more efficient and transparent amid belief that employees are abusing the system.

Among the chamber’s requests are for paid sick leave to require a doctor’s note and for employers to be compensated for paid sick leave.

The chamber recently surveyed its members on the impact of five days of employer-paid sick leave, which came into force Jan. 1, 2022.

“Employers want to do what is best for their employees, especially when they are ill. However, it was clear during the survey that paid sick leave has created challenges for private sector and non-profit employers when it comes to staffing levels and costs,” said Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber general manager.

“It’s also evident that there is a lack of clarity around sick days and when they are available, and that, unfortunately, has led to some misunderstanding and, in some cases, abuse.”

Some chamber members indicated that some employees are treating paid sick days as holidays and even trying to bank them for time off.

“Employee wants an extra-long weekend, takes a government sick day. Unenthusiastic about tomorrow’s task, takes a government sick day,” was one comment from a surveyed member.

“We have casual employees who only work a few days a month. Now if they can’t get someone to cover their shift, they just call in sick and we end up paying the employee to be off, and also the employee who gets called in to cover. This often results in overtime,” said another.

Survey respondents said sick day requests from employees have increased since Jan. 1 of last year.

The chamber says respondents can’t ask an employee about their reason for taking a sick day. “We have no recourse. They call in sick, they expect to be paid. It’s conveniently been Fridays and Mondays,” said one member.

The chamber says it’s reaching out to Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu and asking for the following amendments to employer-paid sick leave: that some form of verification of illness be identified, such as a physicians’ note; that employer-paid sick leave be pro-rated for part-time or casual staff; and that employers be compensated for paid sick leave, potentially through WorkSafeBC.

Also, the chamber says it is continuing to make the following requests of Labour Minister Harry Bains, which were first presented in a Dec. 8, 2022 letter:

• That the government review and report on how many sick days have been taken by B.C. employees since the five-day policy was initiated and the cost to employers;

• That the government consult with business organizations on their experiences with the sick leave program and if the current process can be streamlined further;

• That the government consult with business organizations prior to any potential changes being made to paid sick leave, including the maximum number of days.

Jan. 1, 2022 saw B.C.’s first-ever permanent paid sick leave program come into effect, with five paid sick days each year. Both full-time and part-time employees are eligible for the benefit. The five days are in addition to the three days of unpaid sick leave provided by the Employment Standards Act.

READ MORE: Budget relief ‘lacking’ for citizens: Greater Vernon Chamber

READ MORE: Downtown Vernon block closure will be back for third summer

Brendan Shykora

EmploymentVernon