Vernon chamber compiles extensive takeout list

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has compiled an extensive list of takeout and delivery services still available and open for business amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy photo)

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of businesses that already or have recently added delivery or takeout services amid growing COVID-19 concerns.

In support of its members and local businesses in Vernon, the chamber is updating its database on a daily basis.

“We know that this continues to be an extremely challenging time for you, your family and your employees,” the chamber staff said. “None of us have been through these circumstances before so there isn’t a playbook to follow.”

To access the full list, visit vernonchamber.ca/takeout/curbside.

