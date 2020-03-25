The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has compiled an extensive list of takeout and delivery services still available and open for business amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy photo)

Vernon chamber compiles extensive takeout list

Chamber of Commerce supports business community with list of local takeout, delivery services

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of businesses that already or have recently added delivery or takeout services amid growing COVID-19 concerns.

In support of its members and local businesses in Vernon, the chamber is updating its database on a daily basis.

“We know that this continues to be an extremely challenging time for you, your family and your employees,” the chamber staff said. “None of us have been through these circumstances before so there isn’t a playbook to follow.”

To access the full list, visit vernonchamber.ca/takeout/curbside.

READ MORE: Delayed alert of Vernon high school COVID-19 exposure explained: Interior Health

READ MORE: COVID-19: London Drugs dedicates shopping hour to first responders

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
28% of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have recovered: provincial health officer
Next story
UPDATE: B.C. Housing, City of West Kelowna respond to temporary winter shelter closure

Just Posted

Online shopping waitlist grows at Vernon Superstore amid COVID-19 pandemic

Business has more than doubled for Loblaws delivery, pickup programs in weeks

WATCH: Bagpiper’s tunes played from Vernon balcony amid self-isolation

Pipers around the community are playing together from a distance to bring cheer to community

Vernon chamber compiles extensive takeout list

Chamber of Commerce supports business community with list of local takeout, delivery services

COVID-19: Secwepemc Nation declares state of emergency

Band leaders have called on all governments to ensure members have equal access to health care

Delayed alert of Vernon high school COVID-19 exposure explained: Interior Health

Fulton students, staff told to self-isolate following potential exposure to confirmed coronavirus case

55 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

B.C. now has had 659 positive cases

Mitchell’s Musings: Priorities come into focus as crisis continues

What can you say about the coronavirus that hasn’t been said 24-7… Continue reading

KGH Foundation White Heart Project to support and recognize Okanagan caregivers

The project looks to share kind words and support for local healthcare staff

Okanagan Olympian finds silver lining in postponement of summer Olympics

Kelowna swimmer Kierra Smith returns to the Okanagan to start an extra year of training

Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.’s COVID-19 doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls for alternatives to live ‘celebrations and ceremonies’

Conservation Officer Service looking for people who killed ram in Kelowna

Conservation officers determined the ram had been shot illegally

World COVID-19 3:30 p.m. update: WHO chief commends Trump

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

Salmon Arm retailers press plastic bags back into service

City supports temporary suspension of bylaw banning single-use plastic bags

COLUMN: Taking precautions during COVID-19 pandemic

Summerland Mayor Toni Boot urges community to practice social distancing

Most Read