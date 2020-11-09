Vernon chamber congratulates new NDP MLA

Harwdiner Sandhu was elected MLA in Vernon-Monashee after final votes were counted Nov. 8, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

The local chamber of commerce extended its congratulations to Vernon-Monashee’s first NDP MLA in more than 30 years after the last votes were counted Sunday, Nov. 8.

“We congratulate Ms. Sandhu on being elected as MLA for Vernon-Monashee and we look forward to establishing a positive and constructive relationship with her,” Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce president Krystin Kempton said.

“The next step will be for the chamber to reach out to Ms. Sandhu and discuss issues significant to our membership, including the need for COVID-related business support, easing the labour shortages so many employers experience and providing mental health and addiction services closer to home,” Kempton said.

“As part of the government caucus, Ms. Sandhu is our direct conduit to Victoria.”

The local business advocacy organization acknowledged outgoing MLA Eric Foster who served the community for three terms.

“Mr. Foster has been extremely supportive of the chamber, attending our events, advocating on our behalf and providing input on key issues,” Kempton said. “We thank him for his contributions to the community and we wish Eric well.”

Kempton and the Chamber extended their gratitude to all the candidates who put their names forward ahead of the Oct. 24 election, including Conservatives Kyle Delfing and Greens Keli Westgate.

“It’s not easy to put yourself out there in such a public manner,” Kempton said. “But having individuals willing to stand up for their beliefs is critical to our democratic process.”

