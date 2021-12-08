The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has launched Rally the Valley, an initiative encouraging residents to shop local this holiday season. (GVC photo)

Vernon chamber launches shop-local contest

The Rally the Valley initiative to encourage residents to shop, experience and give locally

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is urging residents to embrace the Christmas spirit and support local businesses and non-profits.

The chamber has launched a Rally the Valley initiative to encourage residents to shop, experience and give locally.

“Shopping, entertaining and donating are essential components of the pre-Christmas season, but all of us can be strategic with our actions and send a strong message that our friends and neighbours are important to us,” said Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber general manager.

“When you make a purchase, go out for dinner, visit a local attraction or donate to a charity, you are making an investment in the Greater Vernon area that translates into employment, a vibrant economy and essential community services. We all benefit when we rally together.”

Residents can visit vernonchamber.ca to share how they’ve been supporting local to be entered into a draw to win a grand prize worth $1,500, donated by chamber members Village Green Shopping Centre, HM Krause Jewellers and Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union.

The contest runs until Dec. 24.

The chamber’s website will also feature retail deals among chamber members and important information on where to dine and which non-profit organizations are seeking support.

Chamber members that would like their Christmas retail deals or non-profit fundraisers added to the Rally the Valley webpage can contact info@vernonchamber.ca or call 250-545-0771.

