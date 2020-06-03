Vernon chamber pushes province for child care support in next budget

The chamber addressed the B.C. Select Standing Committee working on 2021 budget proposal

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is urging the province to make child care a top priority in next year’s budget.

On Tuesday, June 2, the chamber presented to B.C.’s Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services, which is responsible for conducting consultations on the 2021 provincial budget.

The chamber submitted a recent City of Vernon child care action plan, which calls for faster implementation of the $10 a day child care plan. The submission also called for increases in capital funding to create new licensed spaces, and added support for those training as early childhood educators.

“We thank the members of the Select Standing Committee for providing the chamber an opportunity to highlight what we believe are essential building blocks for a vibrant economy and resilient communities, particularly as we move through Covid-19 recovery,” said Krystin Kempton, the chamber’s president.

The chamber told the committee that allocating funds to increase childcare spaces will in turn support the local economy.

“We frequently hear from our members that attraction and retention of employees is challenging because of the lack of child care, and this ultimately has a significant impact on employers’ ability to operate and contribute fully to the economy,” said Robin Cardew, chair of the chamber’s advocacy committee.

The chamber also addressed issues related to mental health and substance abuse, with a focus on prolific offenders. On this front, the chamber requested more funding for treating offenders in incarceration post-release housing with support programs, local residential treatment for low-income residents and reimbursement for those seeking private addiction treatment.

“Treatment and housing enhances safety for high-risk individuals, communities and businesses, and the ultimate goal is to provide individuals with the assistance they need to become full partners in society,” said Cardew.

The Select Standing Committee is expected to present its 2021 budget report to the legislature in August.

READ MORE: Coldstream mayor clears air on Lavington childcare centre concerns

READ MORE: Feds probing ways to address COVID-19 impact on women

Meanwhile, the chamber has also put out a call for its 2020-21 volunteer board of directors. Those interested who have established leadership and advocacy experience are asked to submit their nomination package until 4 p.m. Friday, June 12.

“Directors are accountable to the membership and are responsible for governing and overseeing the strategic direction of the chamber,” Kempton said.

Nominees must be chamber members (or representatives of chamber members) for a minimum of two years and must be endorsed by one other chamber member. The package can be found at vernonchamber.ca/nomination-form.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Childcare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Top cop calls video of Kelowna Mountie striking suspect ‘concerning’
Next story
Three arrests on guns, drug charges after shots fired in South Okanagan

Just Posted

Vernon high school football stars ready for the next level

Four members of the VSS Panthers will be entering the University of Calgary football program

Vernon chamber pushes province for child care support in next budget

The chamber addressed the B.C. Select Standing Committee working on 2021 budget proposal

Revelstoke, North Okanagan RCMP team up to nab Alberta man, stolen BMW

Helicopter, dogs used in North Okanagan highway arrest

Vernon Walmart staffer finds $7K lost by Enderby business owner

Entrepreneur elated after Walmart worker, who lost his own business to COVID, returned lost deposit

Edible gardens provide free food in Vernon

Vernon Permaculture built one edible garden near City Hall, another at Polson Park

Lumby grads leave their mark in 2020

Old tradition of spray painting Cop Hill revived as traditional graduation ceremony curbed by COVID

‘We either make a difference or we don’t’: Revelstoke teen leads protest in support of BLM

Revelstoke joined cities across the world protesting against racism and police brutality

Cyclist ‘seriously injured’ after collision with dump truck in Kelowna

The woman sustained injuries to one of her legs, according to RCMP

Seniors to receive up to $500 in promised COVID-19 emergency aid in early July

The Liberal government first promised the extra help in mid-May, but had to create a new system to deliver the aid

Kamloops holds Black Lives Matter rally despite cancellation of protest

Organizers announced cancellation of the event after receiving criticism on social media

Undisclosed video evidence comes to light in West Kelowna murder trial

‘They’ve disclosed hundreds of pieces of evidence. Why would this have gotten missed?’ - defence lawyer

Summerland council to continue online meetings

Virtual meetings remain to comply with COVID-19 restrictions

Penticton RCMP arrest man found ‘unlawfully in home’

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them

Shuswap man hosting concert in his driveway

Lamenting the loss of Music in the Park events due to COVID-19, Shane McMahon is putting on a show

Most Read