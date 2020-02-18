Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager Dione Chambers.

Vernon Chamber says 2020 budget lacklustre for small buisnesses

‘There was absolutely nothing meaningful in the budget for entrepreneurs,’ Chamber GM

The 2020 provincial budget was tabled Tuesday, and Greater Vernon Chamber general manager Dione Chambers said there is nothing in it to ease burdens faced by businesses.

“There was absolutely nothing meaningful in the budget for entrepreneurs, and particularly for the small and medium-sized businesses that are the backbone of the North Okanagan’s economy,” Chambers said.

She said business owners are struggling to pay bills and keep staff employed while the corporate tax rate is holding steadily at 12 per cent since 2017; the carbon tax increased $5 per tonne per year — on its way to $50/tonne by 2021; and the Employers’ Health Tax is increasing by more than $2 billion by 2022-23.

Businesses must pay taxes, Chambers acknowledged, but the province could be doing more to stimulate growth.

“The government has business unfairly footing the bill and that means business owners may not be able to invest in equipment upgrades, facility expansions or hiring additional staff,” Chambers said.

The forest sector may see a bit of a reprieve from the 2020 budget with the $13 million in place to develop opportunities within the bio-economy and revitalize the industry.

READ MORE: Budget 2020: B.C. adds tax to sweet drinks and sodas

“Greater Vernon, like many other communities, has been negatively impacted by the downturn in the forest sector and what forest companies need is a reduction in financial and regulatory pressures that permit them to operate and get our family members and neighbours back to work,” Chambers said.

The province also calls for $71 to go toward enhancing public safety and support services for those affected by crime, including a $13-million Crime Victims Assistance Program to help victims and families cope.

“Ensuring the victims of violent crime can overcome trauma is fundamental, but we hope some of this funding will allow communities to be more resilient and to provide local government, law enforcement and businesses with the resources needed to reduce crime and unacceptable behaviour,” Chambers said.

The chamber has been advocating for additional investment in primary mental health and residential addiction treatment services, the general manager said.

“And that must remain a priority if we are to create safe environments for business owners, their staff and their customers.”

— with Greater Vernon Chamber of Commercer files

READ MORE: Dust advisory in effect for Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon reporter’s roots linked to Montreal school fire that killed 17

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

budget

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Forest industry supporters and convoy deliver petition at B.C. legislature in Victoria

Just Posted

Vernon Chamber says 2020 budget lacklustre for small buisnesses

‘There was absolutely nothing meaningful in the budget for entrepreneurs,’ Chamber GM

Vernon paying more at pumps than Central Okanagan

Central Okanagan pump prices fall, North Okanagan lags behind

Dust advisory in effect for Vernon

Keep strenuous exercise away from busy streets, intersections

Vernon reporter’s roots linked to Montreal school fire that killed 17

Vernon and District Family History Society runs open house during Heritage Week

Fire safety talk coming to Vernon

Fire Rescue Services to host one-hour presentation in Okanagan Landing, open to everyone

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

World Cup skier from Okanagan dies suddenly at 19

Kuroda, who made his World Cup debut earlier this year, passed away suddenly Monday night.

Coastal GasLink pipeline investor committed to closing deal despite protests

Developer TC Energy Corp. — formerly TransCanada Corp. — is to remain the operator of the $6.6-billion pipeline

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

What’s in a name? The story of Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie

It’s likely the iconic peak had several Indigenous peoples’ names before settlers arrived

Budget 2020: B.C. Liberals blast ‘Netflix tax,’ lack of economic plan

ICBC rates still go up, except in election year, Shirley Bond says

Teen snowmobiler from Kelowna found after air force’s overnight search

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

Town of Osoyoos voices support for proposed casino

Osoyoos council voted to submit a letter of support for a proposed casino on OIB land

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

Most Read