Vernon chamber to host B.C. finance minister at virtual town hall

Selina Robinson is shown in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday, November 17, 2017. British Columbia’s finance minister will speak at a virtual town hall hosted by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce will host B.C.’s finance minister at a virtual town hall in March.

Selina Robinson will discuss the NDP government’s 2022 budget, which will be tabled Tuesday, Feb. 22. She’ll also speak on matters important to business owners and non-profit organizations.

“This is an exclusive opportunity for Greater Vernon Chamber members to hear directly from Minister Robinson,” the chamber said.

Robinson was elected as the MLA for Coquitlam-Maillardville in 2013, 2017 and 2020. She was appointed as finance minister on Nov. 26, 2020, and previously served as Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Minister of Citizens’ Services.

The virtual town hall is free of charge for chamber members and will take place March 7 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. A Zoom link will be provided prior to the event.

To register, visit the chamber’s website.

Brendan Shykora

Finance