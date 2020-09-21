B.C. Premier John Horgan calls for snap election Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (B.C. government photo file)

Vernon chamber to host virtual all-candidates forum

Get to know political candidates ahead of snap election online amid COVID-19 pandemic

Voters can garner insight into local political candidates at the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s online all-candidates forum ahead of the snap election slated for Oct. 24.

Premier John Horgan officially terminated his minority government agreement with the B.C. Green Party and called for an election at a news conference in Langford Monday, Sept. 21. Opposition parties demanded Horgan not call an election early as the province’s cases of the novel coronavirus increase.

“The chamber has a long history of hosting all-candidate forums and we believe it is particularly important for local voters to hear the vision of the candidates and the parties as our community, families and economy navigate the (COVID-19) pandemic,” chamber president Krystin Kempton said in a same-day statement.

“The chamber’s membership consists of businesses of all sizes, as well as non-profit organizations and they will closely follow the policy platforms and determine which one best addresses the current challenges and the steps towards recovery.”

A Zoom meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. Details on registration will be made available soon.

