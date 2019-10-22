Incumbent MP Mel Arnold and his spouse Linda watch happily as results from the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding show him in the lead. (Jennifer Smith/Black Press)

Vernon chamber urges politicans to play nice

Put divisions aside and ‘work together for all Canadians,’ chamber GM said

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce extended its congratulations to Conservative candidate and incumbent MP Mel Arnold on his re-election on Tuesday following the election on Oct. 21.

“We look forward to continuing our positive relationship with him,” chamber general manager Dione Chambers said. “We also want to thank the local candidates from the other parties as they, along with Mr. Arnold, provided voters with options on the ballot, which are necessary in a democratic system such as ours.”

But the chamber acknowledged it is concerned “about Parliament’s ability to function after an election that was often focused more on personalities than issues,” the statement read.

“We urge all political parties to put divisions aside and to work together for all Canadians, regardless of who they voted for,” Chambers said.

The chamber will continue to focus on its priorities which are front and centre before the local MP, the federal government and the opposition parties.

“Our chamber recently had support from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce to amend tax regulations so distilleries have a level playing field with wineries and their counterparts in the U.S.,” Chambers said. “We are urging the federal government to embrace this position and ensure that Canadian distilleries have an opportunity to expand.”

Other priorities the chamber is seeking financial support from Ottawa include mental health and residential addiction treatment services.

“Currently, it is extremely challenging for individuals to access affordable assistance and that impacts their families, co-workers and employers.”

— with Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce files

READ MORE: World record holder for most impressions comes to Vernon

READ MORE: Armstrong couple has deep roots in town

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Re-elected North Okanagan-Shuswap MP plans to be more effective in second term
Next story
Police take trip to France to arrest Victoria fugitive for attempted murder trial

Just Posted

Re-elected North Okanagan-Shuswap MP plans to be more effective in second term

Mel Arnold says he learned a lot in first term, established contacts in riding and in Ottawa

Youth struck by truck in Vernon

Police on scene at accident on 29th Street and 45th Avenue

Vernon chamber urges politicans to play nice

Put divisions aside and ‘work together for all Canadians,’ chamber GM said

785-pound Vernon gourd the real pumpkin king

The Great Pumpkin Classic continues this weekend with unusual race

World record holder for most impressions comes to Vernon

Vancouver stand-up comedian Patrick Maliha to perform the Green on Friday

Scheer says Canada more divided than ever, as NDP and Bloc hold cards close

While Liberals were shut out of two key prairie provinces, they took two-thirds of the seats in Ontario

Two youth arrested in UBC carjacking at gunpoint, after being spotted in stolen Kia

‘A great deal of credit is due the alert person who called us,’ said North Vancouver Sgt. Peter DeVries

South Okanagan man charged following armed standoff gets bail

Information on the proceedings is limited due to publication ban

People’s Party of Canada’s anti-immigration views ‘didn’t resonate’ with voters: prof

Party was formed on anti-immigration, climate denying views in 2018

Windstorm knocks out power for 10,000 in north and central B.C.

Power slowly being restored, BC Hydro says

Investor alert: ‘Split games’ pyramid scheme circulating in B.C.

British Columbia Securities Commission issues warning about scheme selling virtual shares

Federal NDP may support B.C. with major projects, Carole James says

SkyTrain Surrey extension, Massey Tunnel need Ottawa’s help

Street-hockey movie filmed in Okanagan to fight homelessness stigma

The hockey game in Kelowna was filmed to bring more attention to the homelessness crisis

‘Issue-by-issue parliament’: Expert says Liberals need to placate NDP to be effective

Scandals, social issues, racism defined 2019 federal election, SFU prof says

Most Read