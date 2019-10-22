Vernon chamber urges politicans to play nice

Put divisions aside and ‘work together for all Canadians,’ chamber GM said

Incumbent MP Mel Arnold and his spouse Linda watch happily as results from the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding show him in the lead. (Jennifer Smith/Black Press)

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce extended its congratulations to Conservative candidate and incumbent MP Mel Arnold on his re-election on Tuesday following the election on Oct. 21.

“We look forward to continuing our positive relationship with him,” chamber general manager Dione Chambers said. “We also want to thank the local candidates from the other parties as they, along with Mr. Arnold, provided voters with options on the ballot, which are necessary in a democratic system such as ours.”

But the chamber acknowledged it is concerned “about Parliament’s ability to function after an election that was often focused more on personalities than issues,” the statement read.

“We urge all political parties to put divisions aside and to work together for all Canadians, regardless of who they voted for,” Chambers said.

The chamber will continue to focus on its priorities which are front and centre before the local MP, the federal government and the opposition parties.

“Our chamber recently had support from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce to amend tax regulations so distilleries have a level playing field with wineries and their counterparts in the U.S.,” Chambers said. “We are urging the federal government to embrace this position and ensure that Canadian distilleries have an opportunity to expand.”

Other priorities the chamber is seeking financial support from Ottawa include mental health and residential addiction treatment services.

“Currently, it is extremely challenging for individuals to access affordable assistance and that impacts their families, co-workers and employers.”

— with Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce files

READ MORE: World record holder for most impressions comes to Vernon

READ MORE: Armstrong couple has deep roots in town

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.