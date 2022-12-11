New child care facilities in Okanagan Landing and at the Vernon Recreation Complex that will provide nearly 200 new spaces for kids aged Kindergarten and younger need one more review and inspection from Interior Health before officially opening. (Morning Star - file photo)

New child care facilities in Okanagan Landing and at the Vernon Recreation Complex that will provide nearly 200 new spaces for kids aged Kindergarten and younger need one more review and inspection from Interior Health before officially opening. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon child care spaces nearly ready

Close to 200 spaces at new facilities at rec centre and Okanagan Landing, need Interior Health review

It will be a belated Christmas present for Greater Vernon families.

The final step before child care facilities at the Vernon Recreation Complex and in Okanagan Landing near the Lakers Clubhouse, which will provide 198 new care spaces for Greater Vernon, can open is an inspection and review of each facility by Interior Health for child care licensing.

“Licensing is anticipated to be in place by the end of December,” said city community recreation manager Shayne Wright in a report to council.

The nearly 200 new spaces will be a “significant step” toward meeting the continued demand for child care in the community.

The rec centre facility has the capacity to provide 124 care spaces; 24 infant/toddler spaces, and 100 spaces for children aged three to Kindergarten.

The Lakers facility has a 74-space capacity; 24 infant/toddler spots, and 50 spaces for kids aged three to K.

Both facilities were completed on budget, said Wright, but due to the post-pandemic availability of some trades, the construction timelines were significantly impacted. Both centres were slated to open in September.

“Both child care facilities reached substantial completion in September, followed by deficiency mitigation in October and equipment commissioning and occupancy completed in November,” said Wright.

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Club will be the operator and care provider of both facilities and they are in the process of recruiting and staffing the facilities to provide child care to the community starting in January.

READ MORE: UPDATE: GoFundMe started for Lumby woman who lost home in fire

READ MORE: Precautionary boil water notice issued for Mabel Ridge Estates east of Enderby

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChildcareCity CouncilVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Operation Popcorn delivers at Vernon Jubilee Hospital
Next story
Climate change affecting Christmas trees in B.C. and beyond: expert

Just Posted

New child care facilities in Okanagan Landing and at the Vernon Recreation Complex that will provide nearly 200 new spaces for kids aged Kindergarten and younger need one more review and inspection from Interior Health before officially opening. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon child care spaces nearly ready

The Vernon Pubmasters Darts League has resumed after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID. (File photo)
Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

The North Okanagan Knights (white) scored a 4-1 win over the hometown 100 Mile House Wranglers in KIJHL action Saturday, Dec. 10, in the South Cariboo. (Black Press - file photo)
Hager has Knight to remember for North Okanagan in win over 100 Mile House

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department helped rescue the driver and lone occupant of a pick-up truck that went over an embankment on Sleepy Hollow Road in Spallumcheen just before 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. It took nearly 90 minutes to extricate the driver who, said the fire department, was relatively unscathed. (Morning Star - file photo)
Driver in Spallumcheen extremely fortunate