Vernon child care spaces nearly ready

Close to 200 spaces at new facilities at rec centre and Okanagan Landing, need Interior Health review

New child care facilities in Okanagan Landing and at the Vernon Recreation Complex that will provide nearly 200 new spaces for kids aged Kindergarten and younger need one more review and inspection from Interior Health before officially opening. (Morning Star - file photo)

It will be a belated Christmas present for Greater Vernon families.

The final step before child care facilities at the Vernon Recreation Complex and in Okanagan Landing near the Lakers Clubhouse, which will provide 198 new care spaces for Greater Vernon, can open is an inspection and review of each facility by Interior Health for child care licensing.

“Licensing is anticipated to be in place by the end of December,” said city community recreation manager Shayne Wright in a report to council.

The nearly 200 new spaces will be a “significant step” toward meeting the continued demand for child care in the community.

The rec centre facility has the capacity to provide 124 care spaces; 24 infant/toddler spaces, and 100 spaces for children aged three to Kindergarten.

The Lakers facility has a 74-space capacity; 24 infant/toddler spots, and 50 spaces for kids aged three to K.

Both facilities were completed on budget, said Wright, but due to the post-pandemic availability of some trades, the construction timelines were significantly impacted. Both centres were slated to open in September.

“Both child care facilities reached substantial completion in September, followed by deficiency mitigation in October and equipment commissioning and occupancy completed in November,” said Wright.

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Club will be the operator and care provider of both facilities and they are in the process of recruiting and staffing the facilities to provide child care to the community starting in January.

