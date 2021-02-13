Vernon’s BX Press Cidery is proposing to add a new outdoor patio and indoor lounge, pending public input and approval from the regional district. (BX Press photo)

Vernon’s BX Press Cidery is proposing to add a new outdoor patio and indoor lounge, pending public input and approval from the regional district. (BX Press photo)

Vernon cidery hopes to add outdoor patio, new indoor lounge

BX Press Cidery is adapting to COVID-19 business models, but RDNO says public input needed first

A Vernon cidery is hoping to tweak its liquor licence in order to add a new patio and lounge, and the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is inviting nearby residents to share their thoughts on the idea.

BX Press Cidery has applied to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) to change their cider manufacturing facility liquor licenses on their East Vernon Road property.

In an apparent move to adapt to the shifting market that’s been foisted on serving businesses due to the pandemic, BX Press is proposing to add a new outdoor patio, make structural alterations to an approved lounge area, to be used at times for special events and endorsements.

In addition, the cidery owner, Melissa Dobernigg, wants to make structural changes to the manufacturing facility.

The cidery was established in 2013 and is currently approved for cider manufacturing, lounge space, special events and on-site store endorsement, according to an RDNO information report dated Jan. 15.

In that report, the district’s planning department recommends that because of the possibility for impact in the local area, public input should be gathered among those in the immediate vicinity of the cidery.

The four-hectare property is on the east and south sides of East Vernon Road. The property slopes gradually upwards and contains a cidery, a single-family dwelling, a barn and a garage. The rest of the property is used as an apple orchard.

The proposed covered outdoor patio is 122 square metres, with proposed hours of operation from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The cidery’s existing covered patio would be enclosed to create the proposed indoor lounge, which would be 124 square metres, for a maximum occupancy of 89 people (not during COVID-19 restrictions).

Other structural operation changes would include concerting the current on-site store into a new store and kitchen area.

“Without consulting with the adjacent land owners, the Board cannot provide comments,” the report states. “Staff suggest it would be difficult to fully assess the impact of the proposal on the local residents beyond the levels that would otherwise be generated from the currently approved uses.”

An opportunity for public input will be provided to residents within 100 metres of BX Press Cidery.

So far the Ministry of Transportation has said it has no authority to comment on the proposal, and the Agricultural Land Commission has asked for clarification on one point before commenting.

The matter was brought before the board of directors on Feb. 11. Staff could not be reached for comment at the time of this story’s publication.

READ MORE: ‘It’s pretty bad’: One-third of Revelstoke businesses report losses beyond 50% from COVID-19

READ MORE: Triple O’s, storage and more builds coming to Vernon

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Alcohol Servers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau government poised to introduce new gun-control legislation
Next story
2020 bylaw enforcement in North Okanagan summarized

Just Posted

A summary of bylaw enforcement in the North Okanagan in 2020 has been presented to the Regional District Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Vernon Morning Star file)
2020 bylaw enforcement in North Okanagan summarized

Homeless camps, aggressive dogs, noise complaints kept bylaw enforcement officers busy last year

Vernon’s BX Press Cidery is proposing to add a new outdoor patio and indoor lounge, pending public input and approval from the regional district. (BX Press photo)
Vernon cidery hopes to add outdoor patio, new indoor lounge

BX Press Cidery is adapting to COVID-19 business models, but RDNO says public input needed first

Arlene Westervelt. (Capital News file)
Cause of Lake Country woman’s death on Okanagan Lake ‘undetermined’: Coroner

Arlene Westervelt’s husband was charged with murder, but the Crown stayed the charge in July 2020

Recipients of two Vernon Winter Carnival Scholarships were awarded Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Wayne Emde photo)
Vernon grad students’ essays earn Winter Carnival scholarships

The two students each received $500 out of 19 entrants

River the cat. AlleyCats
Kelowna cat returns home after epic 2 year adventure

River the tabby travelled from the Mission area to Joe Rich and survived for two years in a barn

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool/Sipa USA/TNS)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump acquitted in 2nd impeachment trial

The former U.S. president has seen a historic second victory in the court of impeachment

Police are urging skiers and snowboarders venturing into the backcountry to be prepared and equipped for avalanches, which are likely to occur. (Jen Coulter photo)
Skier killed, others injured in ‘high-risk’ avalanches this week near Whistler

Police warn of increased avalanche risk this Family Day weekend

The 2016 National Youth Homelessness Survey — which surveyed 1,103 young people who experience homelessness in 47 communities across Canada — found that 57.8 per cent of youth surveyed reported having some sort of involvement with the child welfare system. (Pixabay)
B.C. extends emergency supports for youth ‘aging-out’ of foster care

Youth will either be able to stay in their placements or receive financial support, Ministry says

Cody Hutchinson, a Grade 9 Student at Eagle River Secondary in Sicamous, organized a cellphone detox for his classmates, which ended on Thursday, Feb. 11. (Jim Elliot - Eagle Valley News)
Shuswap students respond well to cellphone detox event

Organizer of Sicamous event suggests other schools give restricted phone use a try

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C.’s top doctor says Nigerian variant identified in the province

Of 47 cases of COVID-19 variants identified in the province, one is believed to be linked to Nigeria

Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm prepares to do a happy dance following the great news that after her three surgeries in January, there is no sign of cancer on her most recent scans. (Contributed)
Video: Ups and downs during Shuswap girl’s cancer surgeries lead to exhilaration

Twelve-year-old Halle Krawzcyk and family from Salmon Arm hear better news than expected

icicles
PHOTOS: Ice volcanoes erupt all over the shores of Okanagan Lake

From floating pancakes to dangling icicles, nature has turned this cold snap into works of art

The B.C. government is in the process of procuring an anti-racism training module for policymakers and senior-level government officials. (Photo: Pixabay)
B.C. government looking to create anti-racism training for high-level officials

The project aims to tackle systemic, institutional racism at the highest levels of government

The USITC ruled that Canadian blueberries do not pose a threat to domestic American growers of the berry. (PIxabay photo)
Canadian blueberries ruled not a threat to American producers

American trade group determines import of Canadian blueberries does not pose trade threat

Most Read