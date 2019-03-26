Applications to the Council Discretionary Grant Program are being accepted until April 30, 2019. (File photo)

Vernon city council grant applications accepted

Applications to the Council Discretionary Grant Program are being accepted until April 30, 2019.

The City of Vernon said it supports the enhancement and preservation of a positive quality of life for all its residents.

One means of achieving this goal is through the provision of grants to organizations that contribute to the general interest and advantage of the City. The awarding of grants is solely within Council’s discretion; Council may deny any and all grant requests.

The City is accepting applications to the Council Discretionary Grant Program until April 30, 2019.

For more information about eligibility requirements or to access applications, please visit www.vernon.ca/government-services/mayor-council/council-discretionary-grants or visit Vernon City Hall for an application.

Deadline for all grant submissions is 4 p.m. on April 30.

