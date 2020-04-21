Vernon city crews prep for rising waters

Warm weather moving in has already caused creek levels to rise and water is moving at a faster rate. Now, the City of Vernon is asking residents to ensure there are no blockages that could interfere as the city prepares for freshet.

Already, city crews are removing blockages and debris from creeks to maintain flow.

Property owners are responsible for the maintenance of trees on their property, and are encouraged to keep clippings, pruning and yard waste at least four metres away from creek banks.

Property owners who wish to remove trees up to 15m away from creeks, whether on private or Crown land, require approval from the B.C. Ministry of Environment.

Owners are to remove fallen trees and branches that are not blocking the creek flow, and the City of Vernon is responsible to remove those that are.

As for bank stabilization, it is up to the property owners adjacent to creeks to provide supports to protect their property from erosion, the city said. Again, they will need the Environment Ministry’s permission to work in or about a stream.

Property owners are responsible for flood protection on private property, including sandbagging if necessary.

Sandbags and sand will be provided to assist property owners in flood conditions by both the City of Vernon and or Emergency Management BC.

