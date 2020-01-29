The City of Vernon building is undergoing renovations as of Jan. 29, 2020. (Contributed)

Vernon City Hall under renos

Public asked to book appointments for specific services

Renovations are underway at City Hall in Vernon.

The work includes a new Cemetery Inquiries office and redeveloped workspace for an expanding Financial Services team.

The renovations on the main floor will allow the City of Vernon to continue providing service to the community, but members of the public are asked to book appointments regarding utility bills and cemetery inquiries prior to visiting.

The Finance department can be reached at 250-545-1361 or through the city’s website.

Vernon City Hall under renos

