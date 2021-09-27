Vernon city staff awarded prestigious prizes

The City of Vernon was named the recipient of a prestigious financial award, yet again.

In a presentation during the regular council meeting Monday, Sept. 27, Mayor Victor Cumming presented the award to the financial department.

The Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award reflects the commitment of management and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting, the statement from the city reads.

To be considered for the award, staff had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for the presentation that assess how well the city’s budget serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and communications device.

Another city staffer was also honoured during Monday’s meeting.

Dr. Raeleen Manjak, director of human resources, was presented the O.C. Tanner Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Human Resources Industry.

“The O.C. Tanner Award represents a significant achievement, as this is the highest honour and most coveted award at the Canadian HR Awards,” said Mayor Victor Cumming.

“This award recognizes an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the industry as a whole, through visionary people management strategies and leadership. We are proud and very fortunate to have Dr. Manjak practising her craft here at the City of Vernon.”

Manjak wasn’t the only member of the HR team to be recognized. Talent acquisition and retention specialist Sarah Patterson was named the 2021 Young Influencer in Canadian HR Reporter magazine. This list highlights the up-and-coming talents in the industry.

“On behalf of myself, members of Council, all employees and indeed the citizens of Vernon, I would like to say thank you to our HR team for their dedication and hard work every day,” Cumming said. “Congratulations on these well-deserved recognitions.”

