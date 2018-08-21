Vernon cleanup challenge targets needles

RCMP and Upper Room Mission working to make city safer place to be

Authorities are pitching in to clean up used needles around town.

Armed with tongs, Vernon-North Okanagan Const. Kelly Brett and Superintendent Shawna Baher spent some time Tuesday assisting in the Used Needle Pickup Program run by the Upper Room Mission.

“It’s a bi-weekly program that’s going to be started here in the downtown core and we’re looking forward to being a part of these initiatives,” said Brett.

Part of the program involves a challenge, therefore community businesses, leaders and members are asked to stay tuned.

“We are looking forward to being a part of the community and cleaning up the downtown core in making this a safer place for everybody to be,” said Brett.

Those who collect used needles can drop them off at the Upper Room Mission.

“Our staff are trained to handle them and we have safe disposal containers on site to dispose of them into,” said Lisa Church, co-executive director.

