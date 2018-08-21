Vernon cleanup challenge targets needles

RCMP and Upper Room Mission working to make city safer place to be

Authorities are pitching in to clean up used needles around town.

Armed with tongs, Vernon-North Okanagan Const. Kelly Brett and Superintendent Shawna Baher spent some time Tuesday assisting in the Used Needle Pickup Program run by the Upper Room Mission.

“It’s a bi-weekly program that’s going to be started here in the downtown core and we’re looking forward to being a part of these initiatives,” said Brett.

See: More than a dozen needles found at popular Vernon beach

Part of the program involves a challenge, therefore community businesses, leaders and members are asked to stay tuned.

“We are looking forward to being a part of the community and cleaning up the downtown core in making this a safer place for everybody to be,” said Brett.

Those who collect used needles can drop them off at the Upper Room Mission.

“Our staff are trained to handle them and we have safe disposal containers on site to dispose of them into,” said Lisa Church, co-executive director.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Blaze near Olalla grows to 527 hectares
Next story
Chance of showers may not be enough to rid Okanagan of smoke

Just Posted

North Okanagan petition borrowing process approved for wastewater recovery centre

Regional district directors looking for cash for $37 million project

Chance of showers may not be enough to rid Okanagan of smoke

Wind and chance of thunderstorms competing factors in this week’s forecast

Darke Lake residents under evacuation alert

Fire crews battling wildfire in rural community west of Summerland

Puppies picked up by BC Wildfire crew to be returned to family

They were just leaving the Monashee Complex of fires when they found the cutest creatures.

Vernon visitor centre manager to seek council seat

Teresa Durning has been visitor centre manager since arriving from Golden in 2007

Vernon cleanup challenge targets needles

RCMP and Upper Room Mission working to make city safer place to be

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark criticizes feds for buying pipeline

The $4.5 billion purchase of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline second worst decision, she said

Blaze near Olalla grows to 527 hectares

The Old Tom Creek fire that started Aug. 15 is burning near Keremeos

‘Takes more courage to fail’: B.C. ultra-marathon swimmer reflects on cancelled try at record

Susan Simmons halted her swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back because of hypothermia

Animals moved from B.C. Interior shelters to make way for pets displaced by wildfires

The Maple Ridge SPCA houses animals to make space for pets evacuated from B.C.’s burning interior.

Williamson the buzz as Vernon Vipers open camp

Talk around training camp Monday at Kal Tire Place was all about Jagger Williamson.

$21.5 million medical pot plant to be built in B.C.

The facility is to be built in Princeton

Spokane man enlists 500,000+ box fans to blow wildfire smoke back to B.C.

Spokane man Caleb Moon says he’s had enough with smoky skies from B.C.’s forest fires blanketing his city

Feds agree to look at easing jury secrecy as part of review

At issue is a law that forbids jurors from talking about closed-door deliberations

Most Read