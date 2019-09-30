Vernon club looking for newcomers

Newcomers Club to host range of events and activities

A new club has been established in Vernon to introduce its newcomers to the city and its offerings.

The Vernon Newcomers Club will cater to the north Okanagan under the guidance of the Kelowna club, which has been in business for 50 years.

The VNC will host a range of activities and events that introduce Vernon’s newest residents to the area while providing them with opportunities to meet new people and friends.

There are a number of volunteer clubs across the country serving newcomers, but the difference between the VNC and the others is its open to anyone over 19. It’s not restricted by gender categories or age groups.

Kelowna Newcomers Club director Gus Boetzkes said Vernonites can expect anything and everything from art lessons to walking-wine tours.

“A newcomers club is a wonderful way to integrate into a new life and a new community,” Boetzkes said.

Interested parties can join the VNC on Oct. 9 at the Outboard Waterfront Pub on Okanagan Landing Road at 6:45 p.m. to see what the club is all about.

For additional information email vnc2019@shaw.ca.

READ MORE: All aboard the shoelace express this October: City of Vernon

READ MORE: Preliminary inquiry into fire that destroyed 7-Eleven underway in Salmon Arm

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Driver wanted in Penticton flees scene of serious rollover
Next story
Two B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Just Posted

Vernon club looking for newcomers

Newcomers Club to host range of events and activities

All aboard the shoelace express this October: City of Vernon

City challenges residents to participate in International Walk and Wheel to School Month

Vernon observes Orange Shirt Day

7th annual Orange Shirt Day honours residential school survivors

Emergency services host Lumby food bank drive

Residents asked to donate non-perishable items or leave in driveway to be picked up Tuesday night

Go to clown college with Kalamalka Caring Klowns

Pennywise and Harley Quinns need not apply

VIDEO: Hundreds attend #OrcaCelebration as killer whales return to Howe Sound

Orca return comes after years of remediation

Piranhas found in B.C. lake were likely unwanted pets, conservation officers say

It’s against the law to introduce aquatic invasive species in B.C.

VIDEO: Liberals, Tories, NDP stay in comfort zones as campaign hits halfway mark

Election season is ramping up for all the parties

Power out throughout Kelowna following car accident

The power outage happened this afternoon after a car struck a power pole on Springfield Road.

Funding available to control B.C. urban deer population

Provincial government providing up to $100,000 for urban deer operational or research projects

Two B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Owen Mann-Campbell and another B.C. man seek damages after using Juul vapes

Driver wanted in Penticton flees scene of serious rollover

32-year-old driver hid in brush after female passenger airlifted to hospital

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

West Kelowna man charged with attempted murder has his case moved to Supreme Court

A judicial case manager will decide when the next court date will be set

Most Read