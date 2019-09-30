Vernon club looking for newcomers

A new club has been established in Vernon to introduce its newcomers to the city and its offerings.

The Vernon Newcomers Club will cater to the north Okanagan under the guidance of the Kelowna club, which has been in business for 50 years.

The VNC will host a range of activities and events that introduce Vernon’s newest residents to the area while providing them with opportunities to meet new people and friends.

There are a number of volunteer clubs across the country serving newcomers, but the difference between the VNC and the others is its open to anyone over 19. It’s not restricted by gender categories or age groups.

Kelowna Newcomers Club director Gus Boetzkes said Vernonites can expect anything and everything from art lessons to walking-wine tours.

“A newcomers club is a wonderful way to integrate into a new life and a new community,” Boetzkes said.

Interested parties can join the VNC on Oct. 9 at the Outboard Waterfront Pub on Okanagan Landing Road at 6:45 p.m. to see what the club is all about.

For additional information email vnc2019@shaw.ca.

