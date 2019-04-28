Vernon CMHA benefits from Ride Don’t Hide garage sale

If you’re still doing spring cleaning and need someplace to take the stuff you want to purge, how about donating to a great cause?

Kalamalka Secondary School in Coldstream is holding a Garage Sale for Mental Health Saturday, May 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school.

All proceeds from the sale will go toward the Canadian Mental Health Association through the Ride Don’t Hide cycling event.

“We are selling tables if people want to profit off their own items for $20 a table, this can be paidd in cash or cheque to Kalamalka Secondary School which we will be donating 100 per cent of the proceeds to the CMHA,” said garage sale organizer and Ride Don’t Hide advocate Cole Strilchuk, a Grade 12 student at Kal.

“We are also collecting donations if people are doing their spring cleaning and want to donate unwanted items they can be dropped off at the Kal office. If interested in either of these people can contact me by -email ( colestrilly@gmail.com ) with any questions or if they want to reserve tables.”

During the sale there will be a concession and a barbecue going throughout the event.

The Ride Don’t Hide event is slated for Sunday, June 23, and, this year, will feature a walking component – Stride Don’t Hide – with a different route from those of the cyclists.



