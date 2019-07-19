Vernon Canadian Mental Health Association Manager of Rehabilitation and Wellness Programs Lenai Schmidt at the 16th Annual Awakening the Spirit Art Show and Sale. (Submitted photo)

Vernon CMHA celebrates therapeutic power of art

The 16th annual Awakening the Spirit Art Show and Sale runs until July 23

There are still a few days left to visit the Awakening the Spirit Art Show and Sale at the Vernon Community Arts Centre.

The 16th annual show to support the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) launched on June 27 with art created by community members living with mental illness and mental health challenges, and runs until July 23.

This year, local artist Willow Sage’s submission Tamma – The Spirit Elephant of Prosperity & Healing was chosen to be represented in the official event poster.

READ MORE: Vernon CMHA draws in art proceeds

The piece took about a month to create, and was almost ruined when it got rained on.

“All the colours blurred together,” she said.

However, she persevered and restored her artwork.

“I re-inked the lines, and added a scent and some glitter,” she said. “I was also making jam at the time and used some of my ingredients as colour.”

She managed to submit the piece a half-hour before the deadline.

“When I found out I won, I cried,” she said. “I had felt overwhelmed trying to fix the piece, but believed that throughout, I would be acknowledged somehow.”

READ MORE: New mental health and addiction centre in Surrey a first for B.C.

The piece features outlines in India ink and is coloured with pigments from elderberry juice, cranberry jam and mint, with parts representing personal struggle, healing, and people who influenced her life.

As a survivor of childhood abuse, she said it was art that helped her discover the healing power of immersing yourself into the moment, having a purpose, and sharing your gifts with those around you.

“Ninety-nine per cent of healing happens in your tribe, where someone is always a bit stronger to help you and someone is always a bit weaker so you can help them,” she said.

“I have met wonderful people here at CMHA. It is an amazing place of love and acceptance. Instead of judging mental illness they celebrate uniqueness.”

READ MORE: Demand for mental health services increasing with acceptance

She said she hopes her art would be healing for the person who buys it.

“When they struggle, I want them to touch it and connect to it,” she said. “I celebrate and bless every piece with my love so that experience will go to other person.”

The show and sale runs Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Jungle-inspired art show supports CMHA Vernon


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Fraser says worst of its B.C. mill cuts done after wave of curtailments
Next story
Feds redo child-benefit forms amid concerns ‘at-risk’ families missing payments

Just Posted

Indigenous teens learn empowerment through camp

“It’s really amazing to realize that you aren’t alone in this world so to have an all girl trip and to have empowerment with your peers is really special”

Vernon CMHA celebrates therapeutic power of art

The 16th annual Awakening the Spirit Art Show and Sale runs until July 23

PHOTOS: Splatsin canoe family completes eight-day journey

Splatsin youth, workers were Paddling Together from Powell River to Gibsons Beach

Quality Greens purchase points keep food on the table

New partnership between Quality Greens, Upper Room Mission is helping those in need

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and cloud, chance of showers

Environment Canada is calling for a sunny weekend across the Okanagan

When walls talk: Vernon murals see generation II

“This new movement, an app, will bring the strength of some of those same Vernon visionaries together again into a newdigital form”

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

RDOS contributes funds to arts centre workshop

South Okanagan Performing Arts Centre Society wants input into proposed facility

Kelowna RCMP release video of reckless theft out of Southwest Mission

“Their tactics were anything but subtle,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey

Summerland Fall Fair to include zucchini race

Event is in honour of bobsleigh athlete Justin Kripps

Okanagan fawn will be euthanized Friday night unless claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer is currently being treated at West Kelowna’s Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital

BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

Battle of blacksmiths returns to Okanagan vineyard

A battle of blacksmiths is returning for its second year in Lake Country

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

Most Read