A Jan. 2, 1987 article in the Vernon Daily News broke the story of the murder of Saminder Kaur Bogarh. Paramjit Singh Bogarh, Saminder’s husband, appeared in Vernon Law Courts May 31, 2018 in relation to the matter. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

UPDATED: Vernon cold case murder suspect makes first court appearance

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s matter was adjourned to June 28 to fix a date

A man extradited from the United States in connection with a 1986 murder made his first appearance in Vernon Law Courts Thursday.

Appearing via video, 57-year-old Paramjit Singh Bogarh, his long white beard and traditional Sikh headwear a stark contrast to the vibrant orange apparel, sat quiet speaking only to confirm his identity before a Justice of the Peace as his matter was carried over to June 28 to fix a date.

Bogarh is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiring to commit murder relating to the New Year’s Eve 1986 death of his spouse, Saminder Kaur Bogarh.

Narindar Singh Bogarh is also charged with the same counts and the BC Prosecution Service is pursuing his extradition.

According to a Jan. 3, 1987 article in the Vernon Daily News, Murder charges stayed, a then 25-year-old Paramjit Singh Bogarh was charged with second-degree murder on New Year’s Day and was scheduled to appear in court Jan. 2 in relation to his wife’s murder.

However, instead of appearing in court Bogarh, who was a janitor, was released that afternoon when the Crown entered a stay-of-proceedings.

“RCMP Staff-Sgt. Jim Wilson told the Daily News there wasn’t the evidence to support the second-degree murder charge,” the article reads.

At the time of the incident, RCMP said the woman suffered several stab wounds and was found in the bathroom of their home at 4510A-15th Avenue. There were three people in the house at that time: Saminder Kaur Bogarh, Paramjit Singh Bogarh and a two-and-a-half-year-old boy who was later taken into the care of the Human Resources Ministry.

Dr. Bill Currie, a forensic pathologist assigned to the case, confirmed that the victim suffered stab wounds to the neck, hands, arms and legs.

Only two articles regarding the incident appeared in the Daily News in January 1987 — Stabbing death investigated Jan. 2 and Murder charges stayed Jan. 3.

None of the charges against either man has been proven in court.

Paramjit Singh Bogarh remains remanded in custody.

Related: First-degree murder charge laid in Vernon cold case

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Decision on Bruhn Bridge replacement delayed
Next story
City of Vernon, restaurant work on parking problem

Just Posted

UPDATED: Vernon cold case murder suspect makes first court appearance

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s matter was adjourned to June 28 to fix a date

City of Vernon, restaurant work on parking problem

Little Tex wants reserved signs for 10 paid spots

Car of missing Vernon man found in Kelowna

Kelowna police are now narrowing the search for Jordan Mooney to the McKinley Landing area

Deadline looms for local cannabis shops

Non-complying stores have until 4:30 p.m. Friday in Vernon to place covenant on property

Lake Country inn wants notice on title removed

District staff recommend keeping the title in place

Vernon’s Davison Orchards celebrates 85 years

This family business has been growing apples in Vernon since 1933.

Vernon BrainTrust barbecue buys helmets

Money raised from Wednesdasy lunch will go toward youth bike helmets program

Decision on Bruhn Bridge replacement delayed

The ministry had planned to make their decision this spring, but now say more time is needed.

B.C. resort town invaded by ‘lawless weekend warriors’

The popular resort town on Tulameen is struggling on how to deal with lawbreakers

Rallying funds for husband of pregnant teacher killed in crash

Tayah Lloyd was a teacher at Anne McClymont Elementary in Kelowna

Loggers fall 800-year-old tree in one of the last old-growth forests in B.C.

Conservationists say old growth ‘hot spot’ threatened by new logging

Tirecraft roll past Turn-Key

North Okanagan Soccer League roundup

Canada responds to U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs with ‘countermeasures’ of its own

This is the strongest trade action Canada has taken in the post-war era

Petronas wants a 25% stake in LNG Canada project

Deal is subject to international regulatory approvals

Most Read