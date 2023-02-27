Vernon, Coldstream hiking boat launch, other parking lot fees

The City of Vernon and District of Coldstream have come together on increasing daily and seasonal boat launch and parking pass prices.
Fees for boat launch parking passes are currently set at $5 per day or $50 per season for both Paddlewheel Park, on Okanagan Lake in Vernon, and Kalavista (Kalamalka Lake, Coldstream) boat launches.
Seasonal passes allow the buyer to use both facilities.
The city and district have an agreement in place that all revenue received for seasonal passes will be split 50/50, and both are in favour of a small increase for 2023.
“We are recommending that daily boat launch passes be increased from $5 to $10 per day, and seasonal passes be increased from $50 to $60 per season,” said city manager of parks and public spaces Kendra Kryszak, adding Coldstream administration also supports the changes.
Boat launch daily and seasons passes, said Kryszak’s report to council, have not increased since 2011.
For comparison, Kryszak included rates from Kelowna and Penticton, showing Kelowna with an hourly rate of $5.25 from May 15 to Sept. 15, and a daily rate in the same calendar period of $26.50.
In Penticton, there is no hourly rate. A daily rate is $10 and the weekly rate is $60.
Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming also called for ‘No Parking’ signs to be installed on the south side of Okanagan Landing Road (right side if heading toward Ellison Park) in the area around Paddlewheel Park.
Council voted unanimously to approve the changes, along with price hikes for other parking areas.
Parking fees for city-owned and operated parking lots have not been increased since 2013, and staff recommended all parking lots (with the exception of 3400-30th St.) increase by 25 cents per hour, a loonie daily and $5 monthly.
“This increase is supported by both the city’s Protective Services and Transportation Departments and will not impact the cost of on-street metered parking,” said Kryszak.
The Downtown Vernon Association has also been advised of the proposed changes.
The parking fees for the 3400-30th Street public pay parking lot are currently set at $1 per hour and do not need an increase at this time, said Kryszak.
Monthly parking at city hall has been hiked from $60 per month to $65.
Fees are changing at the downtown parkade
, a flat monthly fee of $65 for the covered and roof areas.
