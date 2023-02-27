Vernon, Coldstream hiking boat launch, other parking lot fees

Daily and seasonal prices going up at Kalavista and Paddlewheel Park launches

The City of Vernon and District of Coldstream have agreed to a price hike for daily and seasonal boat launch and parking pass prices for Kalavista boat launch (pictured) on Kalamalka Lake, and Paddlewheel Park (Okanagan Lake) boat launch. (Morning Star file)

The City of Vernon and District of Coldstream have come together on increasing daily and seasonal boat launch and parking pass prices.

Fees for boat launch parking passes are currently set at $5 per day or $50 per season for both Paddlewheel Park, on Okanagan Lake in Vernon, and Kalavista (Kalamalka Lake, Coldstream) boat launches.

Seasonal passes allow the buyer to use both facilities.

The city and district have an agreement in place that all revenue received for seasonal passes will be split 50/50, and both are in favour of a small increase for 2023.

“We are recommending that daily boat launch passes be increased from $5 to $10 per day, and seasonal passes be increased from $50 to $60 per season,” said city manager of parks and public spaces Kendra Kryszak, adding Coldstream administration also supports the changes.

Boat launch daily and seasons passes, said Kryszak’s report to council, have not increased since 2011.

For comparison, Kryszak included rates from Kelowna and Penticton, showing Kelowna with an hourly rate of $5.25 from May 15 to Sept. 15, and a daily rate in the same calendar period of $26.50. There is no weekly rate in Kelowna.

In Penticton, there is no hourly rate. A daily rate is $10 and the weekly rate is $60.

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming also called for ‘No Parking’ signs to be installed on the south side of Okanagan Landing Road (right side if heading toward Ellison Park) in the area around Paddlewheel Park.

Council voted unanimously to approve the changes, along with price hikes for other parking areas.

Parking fees for city-owned and operated parking lots have not been increased since 2013, and staff recommended all parking lots (with the exception of 3400-30th St.) increase by 25 cents per hour, a loonie daily and $5 monthly.

“This increase is supported by both the city’s Protective Services and Transportation Departments and will not impact the cost of on-street metered parking,” said Kryszak.

The Downtown Vernon Association has also been advised of the proposed changes.

The parking fees for the 3400-30th Street public pay parking lot are currently set at $1 per hour and do not need an increase at this time, said Kryszak.

Monthly parking at city hall has been hiked from $60 per month to $65.

Fees are changing at the downtown parkade .

Staff recommended changing the monthly fees which are currently set at $60 a month for the covered sections and $35 per month on the roof with a waiver.

Parking use at the parkade has increased and Kryszak said there are now times when monthly pass holders have only found available space on the roof area. As such, they’ve demanded a refund to the lower fee.

To eliminate confusion , staff proposed a flat monthly fee of $65 for the covered and roof areas.

“Administration has also reviewed with our legal counsel and confirmed the city does not have to include a waiver for roof parking,” said Kryszak.

Staff also recommended a $40 per month parking fee for designated staff parking at the city operations facility on 48th Avenue, and the yard at 47th Avenue.

“As the operations facility has grown, demand for designated parking has increased and the addition of designated pay parking areas will address this issue,” said Kryszak, adding the lower monthly rate is due to the facilities’ distance from the downtown core and lower value of parking in this area.

All the changes were made in an amendment at council Monday, Feb. 27, to the city’s fees and charges bylaw.

