Kendra Scarrott and her artwork titled, Palimpsest, which will hang outside the chemistry lab at Coldstream’s Okanagan College. Scarrott created the work in memory of adult basic education teach Donna Leigh Goodman, who taught Scarrott and who passed away in 2018. (Okanagan College photo)

Kendra Scarrott and her artwork titled, Palimpsest, which will hang outside the chemistry lab at Coldstream’s Okanagan College. Scarrott created the work in memory of adult basic education teach Donna Leigh Goodman, who taught Scarrott and who passed away in 2018. (Okanagan College photo)

Vernon college student creates tribute to instructor

Artwork honours memory of Okanagan College adult basic education teacher Donna Leigh Goodwin

An Okanagan College student has donated a beautiful piece of artwork which she hopes will inspire others as much as the instructor who inspired her.

While it might not be uncommon to find a periodic table adorning the hallways of a post-secondary institution, Okanagan College’s Vernon campus is now home to one unlike any other in the world.

The unique piece of artwork is in honour of former instructor Donna Leigh Goodman, who taught Adult Basic Education programs including science and mathematics courses for 26 years. She passed away in May of 2018.

Kendra Scarrott is the artist behind the painting, a former student of Goodman’s from the 2016-17 school year. Scarrott completed her Math 11 and Chemistry 11 and 12 requirements at Okanagan College and spent nearly every day on campus, seeing Goodman on a regular basis.

The piece is titled Palimpsest and will hang in the hallway adjacent the chemistry lab where Goodman taught.

“I began the painting artwork shortly after I finished upgrading at Okanagan College,” said Scarrott. “I was very inspired by what I had learned about the universe and the physical world – particularly the way that humanity’s understanding of the universe has changed over time. The idea with Palimpsest was to create a visual representation of this evolving understanding of truth and facts.”

Scarrott hopes the painting reminds people of Goodman and inspires faculty to do their best to make an impact every day.

“I also hope it sparks discussion,” she said. “There are lots of meaningful little aspects to the piece that I threw in and I hope people can talk and maybe even debate about them.”

“This addition to our campus is a beautiful way of honouring Donna Leigh,” said Jane Lister, regional dean for the North Okanagan. “Donna Leigh was dedicated to her students and she made an indelible impression on colleagues and students alike through her passion for teaching.

“Her work was such a huge part of her life as she strove to teach her students how to solve complex science and math concepts so that they could advance their educational pursuits. On behalf of Okanagan College, we thank Kendra for her thoughtful contribution to our community and for reminding us all of Donna Leigh.”

READ MORE: Donna-Leigh Goodman

READ MORE: Vernon college education assistant grads ready to go ‘back to school’


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtCollege

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

Kendra Scarrott and her artwork titled, Palimpsest, which will hang outside the chemistry lab at Coldstream’s Okanagan College. Scarrott created the work in memory of adult basic education teach Donna Leigh Goodman, who taught Scarrott and who passed away in 2018. (Okanagan College photo)
Vernon college student creates tribute to instructor

Artwork honours memory of Okanagan College adult basic education teacher Donna Leigh Goodwin

Local seniors worried about the Regional District of North Okanagan’s new dog licensing program shouldn’t be, as one RDNO official says the registration process is ‘easy peasy.’ (Photo submitted)
Getting new dog license in North Okanagan not a scary venture

Regional district assures all residents, particularly seniors, registration process is simple

Before and after images of the City of Vernon's upgrades to 48th Avenue between 29th Street and Highway 97. (Contributed)
City of Vernon completes $18 million worth of infrastructure projects in 2020

Council has approved another $18.1 million in capital projects in 2021

The Prince George Citizen’s front-page story on Dec. 14, 1970, was how a gunman entered the CKPG television and radio station looking for the Toronto Maple Leafs game his son was playing. The man, identified as Roy Spencer of Fort St. James, was killed in a shootout with police outside the studio. Vernon’s Carole Fawcett was working at the station that night. (Prince George Citizen photo)
Vernon columnist recalls 10 minutes of terror in TV studio

Carole Fawcett was working at CKPG in Prince George 50 years ago when a gunman entered the studio

The Lumby OAP Hall had a new roof installed in the summer of 2019. (Facebook)
Lumby seniors provided computer access to visit loved ones virtually this Christmas

Volunteers at the Lumby OAP Hall are setting up computers for commmunity use during the pandemic

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

Nine-year-old Jane Scranton has been very busy making Christmas crafts to raise money for a cancer surgery for Halle Krawczyk, whose family her family met when she was undergoing cancer treatment. As of Dec. 7, Jane had already raised more than $2,000. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm cancer survivor plunges into Christmas craft making to fund another girl’s surgery

More than $2,000 raised in a little over a week by dedicated nine-year-old crafter

The Salmon Arm Observer’s Jim Elliot dukes it out with Wade Stewart during the inaugural Hit2Fit charity boxing event at Westgate Public Market in 2017. (File photo)
U.S. ticket seller leaves Shuswap non-profit society owing money

Boxing for Wellness Society fundraising to cover tickets sold for cancelled Hit2Fit event

Flight of beer
Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at popular Penticton brewery

Cannery Brewing said one staff member who didn’t work with public is self isolating

Kelowna philanthropists Kevin and Lisa Edgecombe raised $37,000 for three causes in Kelowna and Edmonton. (Her International)
Couple raises $37,000 for charities in Kelowna, Edmonton

Kevin and Linda Edgecombe hosted their annual 9Wine&Pie online due to COVID-19

Jamiel Moore-Williams, 24, is shown in this undated handout photo. Assault charges have been laid against two Vancouver police officers after the arrest of Moore-Williams in February 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Donna Turko *MANDATORY CREDIT*
2 Vancouver police officers charged with assault in arrest of a Black man

Man says he was jolted seven to 14 times with a stun gun

FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. With coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, when and where will most Americans get their shots? Many of the details are still being worked out, as regulators review the first vaccine candidates. A federal panel of vaccine experts is meeting this week to consider Pfizer's vaccine, and again next week for Moderna's. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Canada becomes second country to approve the vaccine

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
From toilet paper to Tiger King: Here’s what Canadians searched on Google in 2020

Black Lives Matter, the pandemic had a big effect on Canadians this year

COVID-19 cases at Oliver’s McKinney Place jump to 28 on Tuesday.
BREAKING: Case count at Oliver care home jumps to 28

Penticton’s Village by the Station adds one more COVID case for a total of three

Most Read