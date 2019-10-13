Vernon columnist seeks stories for potential book

Carole Fawcett of The Morning Star’s Boomer Talk column wants to hear from boomers and seniors

The Morning Star’s baby boomer columnist wants to hear from boomers for a potential book.

Carole Fawcett, Boomer Talk columnist, is collecting stories from boomers and seniors “while they are still here to tell them.”

“I am wanting to collect unique stories from boomers and up who want to share something that would be inspriational, motivational, showed tenacity, was funny or helped someone else, and I want to collect these stories for a book,” said Fawcett.

“Perhaps someone who came to Canada as a war bride, or someone who somehow survived the depression, or someone who had something totally unusual and unexpected happen and how they managed to cope. I think there are a lot of wonderful stories out there in real life that should be recorded and kept before these wonderful memories leave this earth.

READ MORE: COLUMN: BOOMER TALK: Practically perfect

READ MORE: COLUMN: BOOMER TALK: Dem bones gonna walk around you

“I am not writing biographies – just incidents from within a life and how it was dealt with.”

Fawcett believes people can learn from the experiences of others, to see how they’ve dealt with adversity, loss, fear and even from something totally hilarious as well.

If you’re interested, you can contact Fawcett at flower1@shaw.ca.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Grey, damp, warm week ahead in Okanagan, Shuswap, Columbia

Just Posted

North Okanagan Knights split with Summerland

Each team record KIJHL victories on home ice in weekend home-and-home series

Vernon Vipers avenge mid-week loss to Chilliwack

Vipers roll to 4-1 BC Hockey League victory Saturday on home ice

Grey, damp, warm week ahead in Okanagan, Shuswap, Columbia

Environment Canada calling for clouds and showers, and warm temperatures, throughout the area

North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates respond

What would you and your party do to promote inclusivity and political consensus in the country?

Vernon museum changes hours to accommodate 9-5 workers

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives will now be open until 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays

VIDEO: Langley woman’s security camera records its own theft

Langley family discovers early morning grab was recorded

Share crash data, private insurers tell David Eby, ICBC

B.C. monopoly makes drivers retrieve their own records

B.C. VIEWS: Wolf kill, not backcountry bans, saving caribou

B.C.’s largest herds turn the corner from extinction

Boats once plied Okanagan Lake

Lake was used as transportation corridor connecting communities in the valley

Pearson nets shootout winner as Canucks clip Flyers 3-2

Vancouver picks up second straight home win

Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle, dragged several blocks in Vancouver

Police believe alcohol was a factor

Anti-police profanity appears overnight in Salmon Arm skatepark

Park goers say the paint was still wet

Map on Elections Canada website sends Nanaimo-Ladysmith voters to landfill

Address for polling station correct, but Google Map address differs

BC Children’s Hospital launches 2 new virtual care sites bringing total to 19 across province

Provincial initiative allows pediatric patients to see health specialists through video

Most Read