Vernon community groups receiving gaming funds

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu says local organizations will be able to protect local ecosystems and keep people safe thanks to $111,500 from the Community Gaming Grants program for environmental and public safety initiatives.

In Sandhu’s riding, the Vernon Search and Rescue Group Society will receive $91,000 for public safety work, which can include restorative justice, firefighting, search and rescue, emergency preparedness and community safety.

“When going into the outdoors, it’s important to be prepared and take steps to stay safe,” said Sandhu. “But when an emergency happens, we’re all grateful for the dedicated Search and Rescue volunteers that keep people safe. With this grant, our local Search and Rescue group, as well as other organizations that support our environment and people enjoying the outdoors, will be able to continue the vital work they do in our region.”

The Seymour Arm Snowmobile Club receives $1,000.

Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Society gets $19,500 for environmental initiatives, such as animal protection, conservation and environmental awareness programs.

More than $12 million in new funding for public safety and environment programs will support 281 non-profit organizations that are helping make life better for people throughout B.C.

