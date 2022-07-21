Vernon Community Radio startup delayed

CRTC grants extension, CFAV-FM plans to be on air prior to September 2023

The pandemic and wildfires have caused some static for a new radio station trying to hit the airwaves.

The Vernon Community Radio Society (VCRS) has faced some challenges getting on on air with CFAV-FM.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has approved an application from VCRS to extend the implementation deadline to be on-the-air.

The Society has been granted a one-year extension to Sept. 2, 2023 in order to allow time for the society to complete fundraising for the transmitter and associated equipment.

The VCRS application for an extension cited a combination of obstacles created by the pandemic and wildfire environmental events in 2020 and 2021 as factors.

“We are grateful for the extension in the implementation deadline. Our board is confident that we will be on-the-air well before the new deadline of Sept 2, 2023,” said VCRS president Gord Leighton. “In the meantime, the VCRS will be launching a streaming service before the end of summer.”

