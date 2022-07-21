Veteran Vernon broadcaster Betty Selin has accepted an invitation from the Vernon Community Radio Society to be its honourary fundraising campaign chairperson. (Photo submitted)

Vernon Community Radio startup delayed

CRTC grants extension, CFAV-FM plans to be on air prior to September 2023

The pandemic and wildfires have caused some static for a new radio station trying to hit the airwaves.

The Vernon Community Radio Society (VCRS) has faced some challenges getting on on air with CFAV-FM.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has approved an application from VCRS to extend the implementation deadline to be on-the-air.

The Society has been granted a one-year extension to Sept. 2, 2023 in order to allow time for the society to complete fundraising for the transmitter and associated equipment.

The VCRS application for an extension cited a combination of obstacles created by the pandemic and wildfire environmental events in 2020 and 2021 as factors.

“We are grateful for the extension in the implementation deadline. Our board is confident that we will be on-the-air well before the new deadline of Sept 2, 2023,” said VCRS president Gord Leighton. “In the meantime, the VCRS will be launching a streaming service before the end of summer.”

READ MORE: Community radio gets approval in Vernon

READ MORE: Bioblitz studies North Vernon Park species

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RadioVernon

Previous story
VIDEO: North Okanagan woman has close encounter with grizzly bear
Next story
Planned work led to huge FortisBC outage in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Veteran Vernon broadcaster Betty Selin has accepted an invitation from the Vernon Community Radio Society to be its honourary fundraising campaign chairperson. (Photo submitted)
Vernon Community Radio startup delayed

Premier John Horgan was in Vernon June 25, 2022 meeting with the Vernon Fire Rescue Services team along with his NDP counterparts. (VFRS photo)
Showcasing Vernon to the province

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) hosted their annual hazardous household waste roundup event in Creston on Sept. 19. Hundreds of cars passed through the parking lot of the rec centre for the four-hour event, and one-by-one they lined up and were met by volunteers who sorted through and organized whatever electronics and other hazardous items they had to offer. Volunteers from the Creston Fire Rescue, RDCK, Terrapure Environmental and other organizations sifted through large quantities of car batteries, paint, computers, TVs, DVDs, household cleaners, lightbulbs and more. Following the event, the waste was sent to a disposable facility in Kelowna for further sorting and disposal. In addition to Creston, the RDCK hosted hazardous roundup events in Kaslo, Castlegar, Silverton and Nakusp throughout the month of September. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)
Hazardous waste rounded up on Westside

Deb Heale from the host Spallumcheen Golf and Country gets out of sand trouble on the 10th hole during the 2022 Spallumcheen Ladies Open Golf Tournament Wednesday, July 20. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Countback determines Spallumcheen ladies golf event champ

Pop-up banner image ×