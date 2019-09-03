Vernon community spirit shows at summer concert series

Downtown Vernon’s popular Civic Sounds weekly concert series has raised nearly $3,000 for the local food bank.

Downtown Vernon Association (DVA) events and marketing coordinator Dudley Coulter said it’s important to host events that are fun, good for business and boost the community as well.

“It is imperative that our events foster community spirit and give back whenever possible,” Coulter said. “It’s good for business.”

READ MORE: Vernon plant thief caught on camera

One 50-50 draw winner even donated his winnings of $445 to the cause.

“The Civic Sounds fundraiser is a great example of what can be done when the community comes together to support a cause.”

A total of $2,973 was raised for the local food bank at the Salvation Army. The money will go toward restocking shelves when donations are low.

“These funds will go back directly to the community through our many different programs and to purchase food items that we may be out of,” Lt. Stefan Reid of the Salvation Army said.

Upwards of 6,000 people attended the concert series that took place Thursday nights at the Civic Plaza through July and August.

The concert series will return in summer 2020, DVA said.

READ MORE: 5 tips to start school on the right foot

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.