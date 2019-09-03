Vernon community spirit shows at summer concert series

Civic Sounds raises nearly $3,000 for food bank

Downtown Vernon’s popular Civic Sounds weekly concert series has raised nearly $3,000 for the local food bank.

Downtown Vernon Association (DVA) events and marketing coordinator Dudley Coulter said it’s important to host events that are fun, good for business and boost the community as well.

“It is imperative that our events foster community spirit and give back whenever possible,” Coulter said. “It’s good for business.”

READ MORE: Vernon plant thief caught on camera

One 50-50 draw winner even donated his winnings of $445 to the cause.

“The Civic Sounds fundraiser is a great example of what can be done when the community comes together to support a cause.”

A total of $2,973 was raised for the local food bank at the Salvation Army. The money will go toward restocking shelves when donations are low.

“These funds will go back directly to the community through our many different programs and to purchase food items that we may be out of,” Lt. Stefan Reid of the Salvation Army said.

Upwards of 6,000 people attended the concert series that took place Thursday nights at the Civic Plaza through July and August.

The concert series will return in summer 2020, DVA said.

READ MORE: 5 tips to start school on the right foot

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Just Posted

Summerland organization to sponsor refugee family from Namibia

Family of six with be fifth refugee family to come to Summerland since 2015

B.C. man in terror case to live in Enderby while awaiting deportation

Othman Hamdan ordered released by Federal Court and will reside in B.C.

Truck flips into ditch on Highway 97 between Vernon and Kelowna

No major injuries in Lake Country incident

Police incident: Traffic at a crawl outside Vernon hospital

More information to come as it becomes available

Six stolen bikes recovered from Vernon house known to police

RCMP follow up report of four stolen BMX bikes at residence known to house stolen property, find all plus two more

VIDEO: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

Summerland organization to sponsor refugee family from Namibia

Family of six with be fifth refugee family to come to Summerland since 2015

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed young daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Police requesting public’s help following tragic Shuswap boat crash

Investigators wish to speak with anyone who saw two cigar boats travelling together on Sept. 1.

South Okanagan pharmacist denies wrongdoing in overdose death of employee

Sunrise Pharmacy owner still under interim order from the College of Pharmacists of B.C.

New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

Lyft and Uber have both said they plan to operate in the Lower Mainland

Former B.C. city councillor charged with breach of trust over expense claims

Sam Waddington of Chilliwack faces two counts related to 2017 allegations

Parents want more action after racist video posted by Vancouver high school student

Gathering taking place at Lord Byng Secondary School on Sept. 3

Hells Angels parties at B.C. rec centre worry anti-gang cops

Police worry about violence targeting the outlaw motorcycle group

Most Read