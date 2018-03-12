Vernon company wins big at B.C. awards

Bruce Young (left) and Darren Witt of Bercum Builders in Vernon celebrate the company’s three Georgie wins at the Provincial Home Building awards in Vancouver. (Photo submitted)

Bercum Builders will definitely have to construct a bigger trophy case.

The Vernon company took home four of six Tommie Awards in January at the Central Okanagan Home Builders Association’s gala, including the coveted Grand Tommie for Home of the Year.

Over the weekend, at the Provincial Home Building Awards in Vancouver, Bercum Builders won three of five Georgie Awards, including the prestigious Grand Award for Home Builder of the Year.

“Home building awards are more than just a piece of hardware,” said Bercum owner Darren Witt. “They are an important part of growing, improving, and staying at the forefront of our industry. I know our team does excellent work. Winning these industry accolades validates it.”

Regional and provincial building awards recognize the achievements of the home building industry’s best. To be eligible, association members submit entries for projects completed during the period before the application deadline. A panel of industry professionals review, tour and select the finalists and winners.

A provincial win is big for Bercum Builders and the Okanagan construction community.

It’s an excellent opportunity for the local company to showcase its talent, garner recognition and, as well, bring attention to the commitment and craftsmanship of the local construction community. Bringing both regional and provincial 2018 awards home to Vernon is an enormous accomplishment.

“Jaw-dropping” is a word that has been used to describe the waterfront home entered in the awards. The house was designed and built to maximize the Okanagan lifestyle and showcase lakefront living. Highlights of the project include concrete and steel construction, floor to ceiling windows and four distinctly designed outdoor living spaces.

Other categories won at the Georgie awards for the Bercum team included Best Outdoor Living Space and Best Master Bedroom.

With more than 32 years in the construction industry, Witt said one of his priorities was to set excellent client-centred service standards right from the first point of contact.

“When I meet with a prospective client, my immediate thoughts are: How can I best honour their vision, hopes and dreams? Are we a good match? Who do I need on the building team that will help shape the project and are they available?” he said. “Bottom line – our trades and suppliers have to be as committed to bringing their best as we are. It’s imperative. Bercum Builders’ name goes on it.”



