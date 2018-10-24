Vernon connection to Vancouver Police Department fundraiser

Vernon’s Candy Mori, who died of breast cancer in 2004, was the inspiration for her husband, Sgt. Mike Anfield, to create the Vancouver Police Department’s Vancouver Police Dog calendar, which raises money for charity. Both were members of the VPD. The 2019 calendar is now available. (Mori Family photo)

The late Candy Mori, who grew up in Vernon, was the inspiration behind Vancouver Police Dog calendar

There’s a Vernon connection to a popular Vancouver Police Department fundraiser.

VPD has released its 2019 Vancouver Police Dog calendar which is now for sale. It features members of the VPD Canine Unit and their four-legged partners in their best (and some hilarious) poses as they work to keep the city safe.

The calendar was originally created by retired VPD Sgt. Mike Anfield in honour of his wife Candy Mori, a VPD officer who lost her valiant battle with breast cancer in 2004.

Mori grew up on Bella Vista Road in Vernon and still has family in the North Okanagan.

The cost of each calendar is $15. Money raised from the calendars will go towards the BC Cancer Foundation and the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. Since 2010, the sale of the calendars has raised $200,000 for charity.

The calendars are also available for purchase at the following locations:

Online through the Vancouver Police Foundation;

VPD Public Information Counters at 3585 Graveley Street or 2120 Cambie Street;

Vancouver Police PMBA Store;

Vancouver Community Policing Centres:

* Kitsilano Fairview;

* Kerrisdale Oakridge Marpole;

* Hastings Sunrise;

* West End Coal Harbour;

* Granville;

* South Vancouver;

* Collingwood.

Vancouver Police Museum

BC Cancer Foundation

BC Children’s Hospital Foundation

Tisol Pet Nutrition and Supply Stores – Vancouver locations

Westcoast Veterinary Dental



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

