Yukon Supreme Court Justice Ron Veale approved a default judgment against Vernon-based Hoban Equipment Ltd., in favour of Nuway Crushing Ltd., on Jan. 3, 2020. (Crystal Schick - Black Press file)

Vernon contractor owes company $105K for unpaid work in Yukon

Judge awards Nuway Crushing Ltd. for 2018 work on Haines Highway in Yukon

A Vernon-based contractor owes a Whitehorse construction company more than $105,000 in unpaid bills for its work on the Haines Highway, a judge has ruled.

Yukon Supreme Court Justice Ron Veale approved a default judgment against Hoban Equipment Ltd., in favour of Nuway Crushing Ltd., on Jan. 3.

According to the judgment, Hoban Equipment must pay Nuway Crushing $105,400.34, as well as $11,242.14 in pre-judgment interest, post-judgment interest at the rate of 18 per cent per year, and legal costs of $1,354.82.

Nuway Crushing took Hoban Equipment to court in 2018, explaining in its statement of claim the Yukon government had contracted Hoban Equipment to complete asphalt work on the Haines Highway in June 2013. Hoban Equipment then sub-contracted Nuway Crushing to provide crushing services and stockpile aggregate, but only paid for a portion of the work.

Hoban Equipment had filed a statement of defence and counterclaim, but those were later struck after Nuway Crushing’s lawyer said the company did not deliver an affidavit of documents or otherwise respond to her after being made aware of the lawsuit.

Editor’s note: this article was originally published in the Yukon News on Jan. 14, 2020.

