Vernon cooling centres continue

The City of Vernon continues to monitor the heat warning and weather forecast for the North Okanagan and is working in collaboration with community partners to provide public access to cool indoor spaces and drinking water.

According to Environment Canada’s forecast for this week, daytime temperatures in Vernon are expected to begin tapering off on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with a chance of showers by Thursday. Therefore, the community cooling centre at Kal Tire Place (3445-43rd Avenue) will remain open Sunday and Monday, July 31 and Aug. 1, between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 2, Kal Tire Place will resume its normal hours of operation and will be accessible for indoor walking between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Members of the public are welcome to continue visiting Kal Tire Place to escape the heat, if necessary, during its normal hours. For a complete daily walking schedule, please visit www.gvrec.ca.

For those who may be facing transportation challenges to access the cooling centre today or tomorrow, Vernon Regional Transit has established a shuttle service, at no cost to the user.

The shuttle will take Vernon residents (and their pets, if necessary) to and from the cooling centre and is available for service from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., until Monday, Aug. 1. This shuttle is not available for other destinations.

To access the shuttle service, please call 250-309-8503, and provide a clearly identifiable location for pickup (i.e., a residential or business address or a cross street).

For updates on hours of operation and access to other public indoor spaces after the B.C. Day long weekend, please visit the following websites:

Greater Vernon Recreation and Aquatic Centre: www.gvrec.ca;

Okanagan Regional Library: www.orl.bc.ca;

Village Green Shopping Centre: www.villagegreencentre.com;

Schubert Centre: www.schubertcentre.com.

