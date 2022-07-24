Greater Vernon Recreation will host a pop-up spray park at Kin Park (beside Kal Tire Place) Monday to Friday from 4-7 p.m. through to September beginning Monday, July 25. (Black Press file photo)

Greater Vernon Recreation will host a pop-up spray park at Kin Park (beside Kal Tire Place) Monday to Friday from 4-7 p.m. through to September beginning Monday, July 25. (Black Press file photo)

Vernon cools down with pop-up spray park opening

The park will be located at Kin Park beside Kal Tire Place Monday to Friday, 4-7 p.m., starting July 25

It’s a cool way to beat the heat in Greater Vernon.

With sunshine and temperatures expected to reach the mid-to-high 30s – and a forecasted high of 40 degrees Celsius Thursday, July 28, from Environment Canada – Greater Vernon Recreation will be hosting pop-up spray parks at Kin Park (next to Kal Tire Place) starting Monday, July 25.

“We are so excited to be able to offer pop-up spray parks as a way for families to beat the heat, cool down and enjoy summer,” said Shayne Wright, manager, recreation programs. “So slather on the sun screen, grab your favourite water toys, don’t forget your hat, and come join us for some good old-fashioned fun at the spray park.”

The spray parks will run Monday to Friday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., right through until September.

Three spray features will be set up. Each feature has a spray radius of one metre and is designed into a fun character: Maggie the Daisy, O’Gus the Firefighter and Pictus the Cactus.

Additional spray park times may be added, and spray park schedules may be adjusted for weather and staffing.

Families are encouraged to check the schedule daily for adjusted times. Schedules can be found on the Greater Vernon Recreation website at www.gvrec.ca.

Spray park hosts will be on site to monitor safe use of the spray park features, however, please note that child minding is not provided.

READ MORE: Public surveyed on North Okanagan trail plans

READ MORE: Grandma wins Vernon mission with grandson

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Family ParksVernonWaterWeather

Previous story
Landfills and climate change increasing polar bear-human conflicts in Arctic: report

Just Posted

Greater Vernon Recreation will host a pop-up spray park at Kin Park (beside Kal Tire Place) Monday to Friday from 4-7 p.m. through to September beginning Monday, July 25. (Black Press file photo)
Vernon cools down with pop-up spray park opening

Focused on 2023-2033, the plan will provide a comprehensive review of the current state of trails and natural spaces. (File photo)
Public surveyed on North Okanagan trail plans

Dogs hold a special place in the hearts of many people. July and August are sometimes referred to as the dog days of summer, but those who have dogs will appreciate them every day of the year. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

Rosa Galante (centre) and grandson David Rayek receive the Ultimate Staycation from Karen Savill, visitor services coordinator for the City of Vernon, and Dan Proulx, general manager of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce. (GVCC photo)
Grandma wins Vernon mission with grandson

Pop-up banner image ×