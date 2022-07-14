Vernon corrects garbage collection misprint

Nothing changes for the routines established by residents since new system came into effect

Residents may have noticed a small but important error on the City of Vernon’s new garbage collection calendar that was distributed earlier this year.

The calendar was included in the Curbside Waste Collection Guide that was placed inside each organics cart with a kitchen catcher.

“When we printed the Curbside Waste Collection Guide, we inadvertently reversed the dark and light-coloured boxes between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1,” said Christy Poirier, communications and grants manager. “These coloured boxes represent the garbage collection day for each collection zone. Therefore, the reversal made it look like garbage collection schedules would change this fall. But they won’t. We apologize for the mistake.”

Nothing changes for the new routine you’ve established.

Organics will continue to be collected every week on your collection day. Garbage will be collected every second week, based on the schedule you’ve had since May 1.

Residents are encouraged to keep an eye out for their second quarter utility bill, which will be put in the mail in the next few days. If you are signed up for e-billing, the utility bill will be delivered to your email inbox and will become available in your online MyCity account. A corrected copy of the garbage collection calendar will be included with your utility bill, along with a list of tips and reminders for the new household organics collection program.

A digital version of the corrected calendar is available on the city’s website with an interactive collection zone map at vernon.ca/collectionschedule. Alternatively, you can also download and print the revised Curbside Waste Collection Guide on the same webpage.

“We understand it’s taken some time for residents to learn the new program and waste collection schedule, so an error like this doesn’t help the process, but we appreciate everyone’s understanding,” said Poirier. “We also appreciate residents’ fulsome participation in the new organics and garbage collection program. Together, we are making a significant positive impact for our community’s future by diverting waste from the landfill and taking steps to lead a more sustainable lifestyle in the North Okanagan.”

For more information on the household organics collection program, a list of accepted compostable materials, and tips to manage organics carts in the summertime, visit vernon.ca/organics.

READ MORE: Garbage and organics collection issues persist in Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon residents reminded of changes to waste collection service



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City HallGarbageVernon