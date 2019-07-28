Vernon council considers more cannabis retail applications

Three applications - one in downtown, one near OK Landing and one on Kal Lake Road - before council

Three more non-medical cannabis business applications are before Vernon council and all three have been recommended for approval by staff.

If passed at Monday’s regular meeting, the applications will then go to the provincial governing body for consideration.

The applications are at 107-5301-25th Avenue, 1220 Kalamalka Lake Road and 4400-32nd Street.

The latter is in the downtown core and council voted earlier this year to cap cannabis retail outlets in the downtown business improvement area at six.

The application process for the shop at 32nd Street includes 95 stakeholder referall letters being sent to internal departments, agencies and to all businesses, property owners and occupants within 30 metres of the subject property.

One no obbjection response was received.

Two letters of support, 12 negative responses, two letters of concern and two letters of no concern were received from 281 sent out in regards to the 25th Avenue application.

There were 76 letters sent out regarding the application on Kal Lake Road. Two no concern responses were received and one letter was mailed in expressing some concerns.



