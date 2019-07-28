Vernon council considers more cannabis retail applications

Three applications - one in downtown, one near OK Landing and one on Kal Lake Road - before council

Three more non-medical cannabis business applications are before Vernon council and all three have been recommended for approval by staff.

If passed at Monday’s regular meeting, the applications will then go to the provincial governing body for consideration.

The applications are at 107-5301-25th Avenue, 1220 Kalamalka Lake Road and 4400-32nd Street.

The latter is in the downtown core and council voted earlier this year to cap cannabis retail outlets in the downtown business improvement area at six.

The application process for the shop at 32nd Street includes 95 stakeholder referall letters being sent to internal departments, agencies and to all businesses, property owners and occupants within 30 metres of the subject property.

One no obbjection response was received.

Two letters of support, 12 negative responses, two letters of concern and two letters of no concern were received from 281 sent out in regards to the 25th Avenue application.

There were 76 letters sent out regarding the application on Kal Lake Road. Two no concern responses were received and one letter was mailed in expressing some concerns.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: ‘Long wait’ for passengers due to Canada-wide customs outage over
Next story
RCMP seek help finding missing Chase man

Just Posted

Vernon council considers more cannabis retail applications

Three applications - one in downtown, one near OK Landing and one on Kal Lake Road - before council

Friends rally for North Okanagan toddler with leukemia

GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $19,000 for Finnley Stanley; dance planned for September

Okanagan whisky lottery opens

You can win chance to buy a bottle of two-time world’s best Laird of Fintry single malt whisky

Reported North Okanagan wildfire hard to find

Calls came in Saturday about a wildfire near Becker Lake in Coldstream, but crews couldn’t find it

Vernon Tronson Road boil water notice continues

Poor water quality tests result in boil water notice being issued Friday

UPDATE: RCMP still hunting for B.C. fugitives reportedly spotted near York Landing

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three northern B.C. deaths

RCMP seek help finding missing Chase man

Travis Allen Sauls was last seen on July 14.

RCMP plead with public to send in tips about B.C. fugitives, not post to social media

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are wanted for three homicides in northern B.C.

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

UPDATE: ‘Long wait’ for passengers due to Canada-wide customs outage over

Primary inspection kiosks and NEXUS systems are out across Canada

Summerland once had multiple post offices

Balcomo Post Office operated from 1907 to 1913

UBC president defends Baltimore after Trump calls it ‘rodent infested mess’

Santa J. Ono tweeted he was ‘proud to have lived and worked in the 7th district of Baltimore’

UPDATE: Less aggressive behavior from blaze in Similkameen Sunday but afternoon winds could change that

BC Wildfire Services says be cautious as debris and rocks falling onto Highway 3 near wildfire

COLUMN: Gender (in)equality in the modern world

After more than 50 years of feminism there are still places that deny education based on gender

Most Read