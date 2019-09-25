Vernon council discretionary grants available

City taking applications from groups and organizations until Oct. 31

The City of Vernon is now taking applications for council discretionary grants.

In a release, the city says it supports the enhancement and preservation of a positive quality of life for all its residents, and one way of achieving this goal is through the provision of grants to organizations that contribute to the general interest and advantage of the city.

“The awarding of grants is solely within council’s discretion,” said the city. “Council may deny any and all grant requests.”

READ MORE: City of Vernon hosts open house on Turtle Mountain landscape care

The city is accepting applications to the Council Discretionary Grant Program until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

For more information about eligibility requirements or to access applications, please visit www.vernon.ca/government-services/mayor-council/council-discretionary-grants or visit Vernon city hall for an application.

Most Read