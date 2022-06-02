The City of Vernon has announced the recipients of Council Discretionary Grant funding for 2022. (File photo)

Vernon council doles out grants

Eight groups successful in obtaining funds through the Council Discretionary Grant program

The City of Vernon has released the recipients of Council Discretionary Grants for the spring 2022 intake period.

A total of 19 applications were received, totalling $154,215 in requests for funding, but only eight were approved. The 11 rejected were for not providing enough financial information in the application process, no evidence of financial need by the applicants, and a lack of funds.

Council Discretionary Grants are available to organizations that contribute to the general interest and quality of life for Vernon residents. The awarding of grants through this program is solely with council’s discretion.

Grant recipients include:

• Archway Society for Domestic Peace: $10,000, to help renovate their existing space to be more functional;

• Family Resource Centre Society for the North Okanagan: $4,000, to expand their Refugee and Immigrant Outreach program;

• Kalamalka Highlander Pipe Band: $5,000, to purchase new traditional pipe band uniforms;

• Vernon & District Funtastic Sports Society: $15,000, to put towards operation of the event including fencing to eliminate the need to rent in the future;

• North Valley Gymnastic Society: $10,000, to assist with purchasing equipment and help with costs related to a new space;

• Sovereign Lake Nordic Club: $6,250, to fund an economic impact study of the current operations, future events, and new construction projects;

• Vernon Community Band Society: $800, to assist with operating expenses;

• Vernon Community Music School: $1,200, to purchase a PA system for all indoor performances, recitals and outdoor concerts.

All Council Discretionary Grant funds for 2022 have now been allocated.

The next application intake period will be in April 2023. Full eligibility requirements and details about the application process are available on the city’s website: vernon.ca/councilgrant.

