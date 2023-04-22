Vernon council will consider authorizing the purchase of a new fire truck at its next meeting Monday, April 24, 2023. (City of Vernon).

Vernon council will consider authorizing the purchase of a new fire truck at its next meeting Monday, April 24, 2023. (City of Vernon).

Vernon council eyeing purchase of new fire truck

The cost for the fire engine is up to $1.2 million

A new fire engine could be on the way to Vernon Fire Rescue Services.

In a memo to council, Vernon Fire Chief David Lind is requesting approval to begin the process of purchasing a replacement fire engine for Vernon Fire Rescue Services.

According to the memo, the process for purchasing, building and putting a new fire apparatus into service can take two years or longer. One vendor quotes a three year and three month delivery time.

The Vernon Fire Rescue Services Long Term Fleet Plan identifies the replacement of a fire engine in 2024.

The cost for the fire truck is up to $1.2 million.

The Fire Apparatus Reserve balance is just over $967,000. The remainder of the funding for the new fire truck will be added to the reserve through the annual contribution of $360,000 in 2024.

Staff are now requesting council’s approval to begin the procurement process for a replacement fire engine prior to 2024 budget approval.

Council will decide on the matter at its next meeting Monday, April 24.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
