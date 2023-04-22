Vernon council eyeing purchase of new fire truck

The cost for the fire engine is up to $1.2 million

Vernon council will consider authorizing the purchase of a new fire truck at its next meeting Monday, April 24, 2023. (City of Vernon).

A new fire engine could be on the way to Vernon Fire Rescue Services.

In a memo to council, Vernon Fire Chief David Lind is requesting approval to begin the process of purchasing a replacement fire engine for Vernon Fire Rescue Services.

According to the memo, the process for purchasing, building and putting a new fire apparatus into service can take two years or longer. One vendor quotes a three year and three month delivery time.

The Vernon Fire Rescue Services Long Term Fleet Plan identifies the replacement of a fire engine in 2024.

The cost for the fire truck is up to $1.2 million.

The Fire Apparatus Reserve balance is just over $967,000. The remainder of the funding for the new fire truck will be added to the reserve through the annual contribution of $360,000 in 2024.

Staff are now requesting council’s approval to begin the procurement process for a replacement fire engine prior to 2024 budget approval.

Council will decide on the matter at its next meeting Monday, April 24.

READ MORE: City advises Vernon businesses on how to avoid fires

READ MORE: Vernon council declines fire protection to regional district Area B – for now

Brendan Shykora

firefirefightersTrucksVernon