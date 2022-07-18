The Behind the Mask exhibition (Brittany Webster - Black Press)

The Behind the Mask exhibition (Brittany Webster - Black Press)

Vernon council hears modified proposal for Behind the Mask murals

Part of the proposal includes decreasing the timeline from five to three years

Vernon residents had their say over the Behind the Mask public art project with Vernon Art Gallery.

Of the 313 locals who completed the survey, 49.2 per cent say they strongly approve of the exhibition of mask and 215 individuals say the project has initiated more conversations around mental health.

However, the project still has opposition.

Participants in the survey had the chance to offer suggestions to aleviate any concerns. In the response from 182 people, recommendations were made to shorten the installations duration, create fewer murals than currently planned, choose different locations, and adding QR codes at the murals to offer more information on the series.

The gallery heard those concerns and drew up a modified proposal to go before Vernon council today (July 18).

The modified proposal includes decreasing the timeline from five to three years, relocating some of the murals, adding QR codes to offer more context to the public, and the reduce the number of murals despite approval for 13.

READ MORE: ‘Wearing a mask is a big part of how I feel’: Vernon students debate art

The Behind the Mask exhibition (Brittany Webster - Black Press)
