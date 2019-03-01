City of Vernon staff is looking to put a pre-recorded message on its phone system at city hall, saying disrespectful behaviour will not be tolerated. Council is not in favour of it. (Black Press - file photo)

Vernon council hung up on proposed phone message

Staff looking to implement 14 second voice recording to deal with disrespectful customers

A staff request for a special pre-recorded message on the Vernon city hall phone system to deal with unruly customers has been put on hold by council.

Cindy Barker, manager of revenue services, said in a report to council that over the past few years, city employees have noticed a “significant increase in demands from customers.”

“This is primarily a demand for quicker response times,” said Barker. “It’s believed that is due to the easy availability of information from the internet and social media.”

RELATED: Vernon tax notices issued

The city’s finance department hires temporary workers every year from mid-May to late July to help during peak property tax season. The additional staff are trained to assist with all routine customer inquiries that occur. As Barker pointed out, some customers can become difficult and rude despite the best efforts of staff to address their concerns.

“This creates unneeded stress to the staff person, customers listening and other staff working in the immediate area,” said Barker.

A pilot project utilizing respectful counter signage and voice message has been operational in Finance since July 2018. This pilot project has proven to be very successful, said Barker, as staff has noticed increased customer respect resulting in a less stressful working environment and, ultimately, a safer work environment.

RELATED: Vernon residents likely facing tax hike

Because the pilot was successful, staff wants to roll out a new front-counter safe work procedure policy that would go into effect Friday, March 1 and the initiatives included professional signage throughout city hall’s front counters, lobbies, meeting rooms and public areas.

And the initiative that got council buzzing?

“New messaging on incoming calls at all switchboard locations having a similar respectful workplace message that customers listen to prior to a staff person answering their call. The respectful voice message is a short 14 seconds long to keep customers engaged while getting the respectful workplace message across.”

Hear the message:

“So every person that phones the switchboard gets that message for 14 seconds before they get a ‘hello, how can I help you?” asked Coun. Brian Quiring, to which Barker replied, “That is correct.”

“I get the signage, I’m all for it, but to make it every person that wants to buy a dog licence, or every time I phone I get 14 seconds of that, I don’t know. It seems like we’re trying to communicate something has happened and now we’re reacting.”

Quiring added he has a fundamental problem with customers getting a recording when they call.

“We’re open for business here,” he said. “I appreciate the fact that most of the time someone answers the call and not a robot. “But right out of the gate, telling someone that we’re not going to tolerate disrespectful behaviour, I just don’t think that’s very welcoming. This is pretty over the top. It’s doing our community a disservice.”

“I think this is going to infuriate more people,” added Coun. Scott Anderson. “I think this is going too far.”

Coun. Kelly Fehr likes the idea behind it and asked if it was something that was used in other municipalities.

“There are a couple of other municipalities that we found that do have an initiative like this,” said Barker. “We did a poll throughout B.C. A majority of municipalities are waiting to see what our program is going to be like because they all agree something is needed in a municipal setting.”

Barker said during the pilot project there have been a lot of calls and every customer directed to finance since July 2018 has listened to the message.

“The response has been very positive,” she said.

Coun. Akbal Mund said he would support a shortened message.

“Fourteen seconds is maybe a little long,” he said. “We need it. A lot of people who do call in are yelling and screaming right off the bat and staff doesn’t get the opportunity to say ‘How can I help you?’ I know it happens. I’ve witnessed it. Lots.”

Council voted unanimously to support the policy but reconsider the 14-second phone message. Coun. Dalvir Nahal was absent from meeting.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Baby boomers use twice as much electricity as millennials, BC Hydro says

Just Posted

Workshop hones in on Vernon PAC financial accountability

The workshop is March 5 at Vernon Secondary School

Accident on Vernon’s Hospital Hill slows traffic

At least three, possibly four, vehicles in fender-bender style crash before 5 p.m. near 16th Avenue

Air Canada cuts fourth flight from Penticton to Vancouver

Three daytime flights between Penticton and Vancouver will still be offered.

Vernon gallery sparks food sovereignty dialogue

A community conversation on food sovereignty is March 1

UPDATE: Break and enter suspect confronted by home owner, owner attacked

RCMP in Lake Country narrow search for U-Haul truck used

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Richardson nets 4 as Coyotes beat Canucks 5-2

Arizona completes series sweep of Vancouver

Victoria MP Murray Rankin will not seek re-election

Rankin latest NDP MP to announce he won’t run for a seat in 2019

RCMP in Merritt, B.C., seek dash-cam video in disappearance of cowboy Ben Tyner

He was last seen Jan. 26

Kids join forces to rescue eight-year-old boy dangling from chairlift in B.C.

Boys rewarded with season passes to the mountain

Horgan says he may ‘run the other way’ if asked about Sir John A. Macdonald statue

Leader jokes about controversial statue during press conference

B.C. caregivers to get increase for housing developmentally disabled

Family member pay nearly doubles, making it same as foster parents

Wilkinson under fire for appearing out of touch amid B.C.’s rental crisis

The Opposition leader recounted his time as a renter while critizing the NDP’s rental protections

YouTube suspends comments on videos of kids

Change comes after reports of inappropriate comments

Most Read