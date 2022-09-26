Vernon council looks to close gap with new HAP

Vernon council will get a look at a new Housing Action Plan (HAP) Monday, Sept. 26. (City of Vernon graphic)

Vernon council is set to mull over staff’s Housing Action Plan (HAP) which includes the creation of a full-time housing planner.

The plan builds on research and planning from the Vernon Housing and Homelessness Strategies, created in 2019; the Regional District of North Okanagan’s Housing Needs Assessment from 2020; and RDNO’s Regional Housing Strategy, written in 2021.

The HAP also incorporates input from the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee and additional action items to address the need for housing in the community.

“The HAP focuses on providing attainable housing while continuing to support the provision of affordable and supportive housing in the community,” wrote long range planner Barbara Everdene in her extensive report to council.

The plan highlights five strategic directions, specific to Vernon:

• Increase the supply of rental housing;

• Increase diversity and affordability of market housing;

• Acquire land for affordable and attainable housing;

• Partner in the delivery of affordable and attainable housing; and

• Educate, communicate and strengthen relationships.

These directions each have key actions that will help to guide the City in working to address housing concerns over the next several years,” said Everdene.

Actions outlined in the HAP have been drawn from the Vernon Housing and Homelessness Strategies (2019) and the Regional District of North Okanagan’s Regional Housing Strategy (2021) with two notable exceptions which are now new proposed actions to support these strategies.

That includes developing and distributing free pre-designed secondary dwelling plans that meet bylaw

requirements and are building permit ready, and making city-owned lands development ready in terms of assembly, zoning and servicing.

To achieve those goals, said Everdene, it will be vital for the city to have human resources dedicated to both changing the policies and processes of the city, and continuing to work with stakeholders one-on-one to accelerate housing projects.

“The urgency of the need for capacity to implement the HAP has led to a recommendation for a full-time permanent housing planner at the city to lead the city’s response to the housing crisis,” said Everdene.

”This position would address all policy and bylaw matters related to housing, be the development lead on affordable and supportive housing projects, act as the staff liaison for the city’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee and support current planners with developments involving a housing agreement.”

The HAP draft has been presented to the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, which has recommended Vernon council endorse the plan and create the housing planner position.

Staff is recommending council endorse the plan and send to RDNO for information.

