Vernon council may pump brakes on Commonage Road speed increases

Councillors may reconsider speed limit changes on problematic roadway with new request

City of Vernon councillors may take another look at their decision to up the speed limit on Commonage Road to 70 km/h this afternoon.

A request for reconsideration has made its way into the agenda to go before council Monday, Nov. 25.

City of Vernon councillors voted in favour of bumping up the speed limit on Commonage Road from 60 to 70 km/h, Nov. 12, despite recommendations from staff and objections from affected residents. After some debate, four of seven councillors green-lighted the change moved by Coun. Scott Anderson during the Nov. 12 regular meeting.

“Everybody drives that speed,” Coun. Anderson said about the 3.48 kilometres of Commonage Road and 2.94 km of Mission Road. “If no one obeys it, all it is is a speed trap.”

His motion was backed by councillors Kelly Fehr, Dalvir Nahal and Brian Quiring.

Transportation manager Amanda Watson urged council to avoid the speed increase as it would increase collisions frequency and severity.

Between 2013-17, around 80 collisions were reported on Commonage and Mission roads, several of which resulted in injury and one 2016 fatality after a head-on collision. A second fatality, although unrecorded at this time, occurred on July 3, 2018, on Mission Road near Allan Brooks Way.

Councillors Akbal Mund, Kari Gares and Mayor Victor Cumming were concerned about the possibility of increasing the limit on Commonage Road.

“Increasing the speed limit to 70 (km/h) will allow people to drive 90 (km/h),” Coun. Mund said. “Listen to the residents, not the people who use (the road) to get from Point A to Point B.”

A petition was started to retain the speed limit at 60 km/h by resident Jolene McLellan. At time of publishing, 326 people had signed the petition.

“A speed limit increase on Commonage Road is a clear safety concern for those that reside on and regularly travel on Commonage Road,” McLellan’s post read. “There are numerous blind spots where we feel the speed limit should, in fact, (be) reduced to 50 km/h to reduce the amount of collisions and injuries.”

Monday’s agenda item contains a note per council procedure bylaw stating two members of council, with the mover being a member who voted in the majority, can move for a reconsideration at any time within one month. It also said council can’t discuss the main question until the motion for reconsideration is passed.

