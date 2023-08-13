Vernon Council primer: Geese and Kin Race Track update

In the summer, Vernon council meets once a month. What that means is that its monthly agenda in those months are stacked.

On Monday, Aug. 14, council will meet for the August session in what is assured to be a jam-packed meeting.

Here are some of the key agenda items to be discussed.

Geese on the loose

The next steps for the goose management program in Vernon is set to be discussed, with three options on the table.

The first is to spend $75,000 on investigating landscape design options at Kin Beach and Paddlewheel Park to deter geese from congregating in those areas. The actual landscape improvements required to deter geese in these areas (if approved) could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The second option is to bring forward a service level increase for consideration during the 2024 budget for enhanced turf cleaning on weekends. This cleaning would be funded by taxation, with a max increase of four per cent. If approved, an additional $30,000 would be required.

Final option is to bring a service level increase for consideration during the 2024 budget for temporary barriers, such as constructing fencing during the geese moulting season. The cost would not exceed $20,000 on an annual basis, and would be funded by taxation. If approved, $20,000 would be required to install and maintain the shoreline barriers during the July season of geese moulting.

Kin Race Track update

Council is recommended to continue the park planning process for the Kin Race Track Athletic Park, following completion of the design for the Active Living Centre (ALC).