Vernon council sets budget for four-way stop, other transportation projects

The City of Vernon has finalized the cost of making a temporary four-way stop permanent at 43rd Avenue and 20th Street, along with other capital project decisions made at council’s regular meeting Monday, March 8, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

The City of Vernon has finalized the cost of making a temporary four-way stop permanent, on top of other changes to 2021 capital projects.

At its Monday regular meeting, March 8, council approved a reduced budget of $80,000 for the permanent four-way stop at 43rd Avenue and 20th Street.

“Based on the detailed design of the necessary intersection changes, the budget came to $80,000 to make improvements for all modes of transportation and street lighting at the intersection,” the city said in a press release Tuesday.

Council also endorsed a sizable increase to the 2021 transportation safety project budget — from $20,000 to $100,000. These funds are used annually to address safety issues as they arise, such as adding new roadside barriers or crosswalk upgrades.

As well, council supported a new project to install transit shelters throughout the city, with a budget of $100,000.

All three projects are funded from reserves, so they won’t come with an increased tax rate, the city said.

