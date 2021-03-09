Vernon council sets budget for four-way stop, other transportation projects

The City of Vernon has finalized the cost of making a temporary four-way stop permanent, on top of other changes to 2021 capital projects.
At its Monday regular meeting, March 8, council approved a reduced budget of $80,000 for the permanent four-way stop at 43rd Avenue and 20th Street.
“Based on the detailed design of the necessary intersection changes, the budget came to $80,000 to make improvements for all modes of transportation and street lighting at the intersection,” the city said in a press release Tuesday.
Council also endorsed a sizable increase to the 2021 transportation safety project budget — from $20,000 to $100,000. These funds are used annually to address safety issues as they arise, such as adding new roadside barriers or crosswalk upgrades.
As well, council supported a new project to install transit shelters throughout the city, with a budget of $100,000.
All three projects are funded from reserves, so they won’t come with an increased tax rate, the city said.