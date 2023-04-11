Vernon council to mull tax hike options

Regardless of the decision, Vernon residents will be paying more in taxes

The City of Vernon will have a tax hike next year, the question is how much (File photo).

Vernon residents will be paying more in taxes in 2023.

The question is how much, and Vernon council will be mulling four decisions at Tuesday’s meeting (April 11).

Option 1 is to have no changes to the allocations of the general municipal tax levy, except for a minor shift between residential and utilities. The average residential property, existing in 2022, will see an increase in general municipal taxes of approximately 3.63 per cent or $64. The residential tax rate would decrease marginally, from $2.82 to $2.67.

Option 2 would maximize utility tax revenue like Option 1, but would shift revenue from business to residential to a level that would achieve a business to residential rate ratio of 3.2. The average house would see a 4.84 per cent tax increase, equalling $85.

Option 3 would also maximize utility tax revenue, but places the residential increase at the 2023 budgeted amount of 4.57 per cent. The shift amounts to $316,000 and is a more moderate version of the second option.

The fourth option, and the one that is recommended to council, is the maximization of utility tax revenue, with a residential budget increase of 4.48 per cent. The average house would see a municipal tax increase of 4.48 per cent or $79.

Once the Tax Rates Bylaw has been presented to council (and adopted in a timely manner), the property tax levies will be calculated in time for property owners to pay their taxes by the July 4, 2023 due date.

You can read the full report here.

