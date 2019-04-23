Vernon councillor Kari Gares is bringing forward a motion calling for town hall-style meetings that would allow full transparency in communication between council, Vernon residents and businesses. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon councillor calls for town hall-style meetings

Kari Gares believes such meetings would allow full transparency between council, constituents

Kari Gares believes in full transparency between Vernon council, business groups and residents.

The first-term councillor is bringing forth a motion at Tuesday’s regular meeting of council that will direct staff to provide a report with recommendation(s) pertaining to the ability for council to host town hall-style meetings.

Such meetings, said Gares, would allow full transparency in community between council and the citizens and businesses.

“Vernon residents and business owners will have the ability to direct concerns or issues that have a negative impact on the downtown core and surrounding neighbourhoods through an open mic dialogue,” said Gares in her motion, which will be discussed at the end of the meeting Tuesday.

“These concerns typically stem from a variety of issues such as crime, vagrancy and open drug use whereby residents and businesses feel their voices are not being heard.”

Gares said a town hall approach will allow council to have a better understanding of these direct issues so they can provide targeted solutions to help mitigate the issues.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
