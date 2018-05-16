Vernon Councillor considers alternative transit lanes

Coun. Scott Anderson asked if the City is actively looking for alternative transportation options

Other jurisdiction’s transit systems have caught the attention of a City of Vernon councillor.

Coun. Scott Anderson asked if City transit has considered pursuing alternative transit options that have had success in other cities.

“We can’t do anything this year, but I’m just wondering, have we looked at alternatives to this to transit, which is fairly expensive and not necessarily serving all our needs?” Anderson asked.

Of potential note, Anderson said, is the widely popular ridesharing service Uber.

“One town roughly the same size as us, I know it’s geographically larger, is using Uber and saving, apparently, $8 million a year,” Anderson said.

Amanda Watson, transportation manager for the City of Vernon, said a ridesharing service like Uber, because of the City’s partnership with BC Transit, could potentially cost more money.

Under the current model, transit is funded 53 per cent by the City and 47 per cent by BC Transit, Watson said.

“We do have the advantage of BC Transit of having that funding option which other provinces don’t have. But we do continue to monitor these as they go along,” she said.

Another potential option that has taken root in Miami is a shuttle bus service with circular routes.

Anderson said he isn’t advocating for either but wants to ensure that the City is actively looking for alternatives.

Related: North Okanagan transit cost/revenue sharing revised

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech
Next story
‘Sex dolls’ help biologist study turtle mating habits

Just Posted

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Armstrong state of emergency to expire

The long-running state of emergency in Armstrong will expire at midnight

Vernon Councillor considers alternative transit lanes

Coun. Scott Anderson asked if the City is actively looking for alternative transportation options

Lumby flood threat on high

Fears rise in Lumby as 20-40 millimetres of rain forecast for Okanagan

Flood risk increases as heavy rainfall forecast for the Okanagan

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement for the Okanagan.

A new cultural vision coming to Penticton

Filmmakers Kate Twa and Ronan Reinart bring their new cultural vision “Tempest” to the Okanagan

Panthers earn provincial golf berth

Cooper closes with clutch 76 at Valleys in Penticton

Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Trudeau is on a three-day trip to New York and Boston focusing on trade and economic relationships

Unfiltered: Strathcona Beer Company Beach days in the forecast

I will qualify that I am not an all-knowing beer expert. In… Continue reading

Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

All Saints connects to the community

Vernon church seeks support for hall renovations

B.C. to match up to $20M in Red Cross donations for flood victims

Premier John Horgan said dollar-for-dollar campaign to run until July 31

Vernon breakfast gets kids in the game

Leo’s Club fundraiser Friday morning supports KidSport

Ottawa ushers in new rules for e-cigarettes

Law will give adults easier access to e-cigarettes and vaping supplies

Most Read