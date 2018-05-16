Vernon Councillor considers alternative transit lanes

Coun. Scott Anderson asked if the City is actively looking for alternative transportation options

Other jurisdiction’s transit systems have caught the attention of a City of Vernon councillor.

Coun. Scott Anderson asked if City transit has considered pursuing alternative transit options that have had success in other cities.

“We can’t do anything this year, but I’m just wondering, have we looked at alternatives to this to transit, which is fairly expensive and not necessarily serving all our needs?” Anderson asked.

Of potential note, Anderson said, is the widely popular ridesharing service Uber.

“One town roughly the same size as us, I know it’s geographically larger, is using Uber and saving, apparently, $8 million a year,” Anderson said.

Amanda Watson, transportation manager for the City of Vernon, said a ridesharing service like Uber, because of the City’s partnership with BC Transit, could potentially cost more money.

Under the current model, transit is funded 53 per cent by the City and 47 per cent by BC Transit, Watson said.

“We do have the advantage of BC Transit of having that funding option which other provinces don’t have. But we do continue to monitor these as they go along,” she said.

Another potential option that has taken root in Miami is a shuttle bus service with circular routes.

Anderson said he isn’t advocating for either but wants to ensure that the City is actively looking for alternatives.

